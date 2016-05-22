Bernie And Hillary Share A Dance On "SNL" Season Finale

"It's not over till I say it's over!"

Larry David and Kate McKinnon gave us their presidential best on Saturday Night Live 's season finale when they shared some cocktails and a dance as Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

The sketch opens as the bartender tries to close down, but Bernie shouts from the corner, "It's not over till I say it's over!"

"Oh hello, Bernie. I didn't see you sitting behind me, so far behind me you can never catch up," Hillary replies.

"You even see me in your sleep baby," Bernie bites back. "Because I'm your worst nightmare!"

The banter continues as the pair shoots small digs back and forth about each other's campaigns.