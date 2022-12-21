Meet The YouTuber Everyday Astronaut, Who's Actually Going To The Moon Next Year

Maezawa, 47, recognized the importance of Dodd’s communication skills. “He’s probably the most famous space YouTuber in the US,” Maezawa said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “He also provides live commentary for every rocket launch. So I hope he will be dearMoon's publicist and an announcer who will provide live commentary.”



Prior to applying to dearMoon, Dodd had never really wanted to take part in a mission — he knew too much about the risks involved. He’s personally witnessed a number of SpaceX Starship explosions. “I’ve so far felt four of the prototypes blow up,” Dodd said. “Like, literally, physically felt the explosions of them.” Yet he’s confident that by the time dearMoon is set to launch, things will be OK. “They’re going to have flown dozens of times before any humans get on board.”



Dodd got the chance to meet some of his future crewmates a year ago, when they watched Maezawa take off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. But the full dearMoon crew haven’t yet met in person. “Some of the things were pretty restricted by COVID,” Dodd said, “and we’re talking about people from all around the world.”

Dodd is eager for the history-making mission itself. “Think about how many of these people are going to be the first people from their country to not only go to space, potentially, but to go to the moon,” he said. “There's so far only been 27 people from the United States who went to the moon. To see people from all over the world being able to experience this and expand on that is going to be huge.”