Why The Computer Company Raspberry Pi’s New Hire Caused A Social Media Firestorm

Joe Bowser is a computer scientist based in Port Moody, British Columbia, who has long loved Raspberry Pis. He uses the low-cost, single-board computers, which were launched in February 2012 by a UK-based company of the same name, for many of his tech projects. Those include linking the Raspberry Pi up to a 3D printer, and using the Pi to run a machine-learning demo.

There’s one use case that Bowser described as “the most important”: using a Raspberry Pi to identify the use of IMSI catchers — telephone eavesdropping devices that snoop on phone calls and text messages — by law enforcement. Protesters opposing new oil pipelines happen to pass by Bowser’s house regularly. He thinks cops shouldn’t spy on them. So he’s trying to help out the protesters using his tech knowledge.

To do that, he uses Raspberry Pis. Or more accurately, he did. Bowser has forsworn using the computers ever again. He and many others are expressing their displeasure with the company on social media. The controversy began yesterday when Raspberry Pi posted an announcement on Twitter and Mastodon: “We hired a policeman and it’s going really great.” The company linked to a laudatory blog post on its website announcing it had hired an ex–police officer, Toby Roberts, as its maker-in-residence.

“I was a Technical Surveillance Officer for 15 years, so I built stuff to hide video, audio, and other covert gear,” Roberts is quoted as saying in the post. “You really don’t want your sensitive police equipment discovered, so I’d disguise it as something else, like a piece of street furniture or a household item. The variety of tools and equipment I used then really shaped what I do today.” (Roberts did not reply to a tweeted interview request from BuzzFeed News; Raspberry Pi declined to make him available for an interview.)