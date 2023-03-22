Prosecutors in New York are thought to be on the brink of filing an indictment against Donald Trump over a hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. It would mark the first time in US history that a president, past or present, would face criminal charges.



Many are envisioning — some gleefully — what a Trump arrest would look like. Among them is Eliot Higgins, best known as the founder of open-source investigative journalism website Bellingcat. This week, Higgins used the AI image generator Midjourney to depict Trump’s arrest. He shared 50 images on Twitter , and they quickly went viral.

As a result, he said on Wednesday, Midjourney appeared to have banned him from the service. Midjourney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (The word “arrested” is now banned on the platform.)