From PayPal to Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s various companies have overhauled the way we pay for things, fuel our cars, and send mega-rich people and astronauts to space.

Now, the controversial entrepreneur’s next goal is to bring robots to factory floors and, eventually, our homes.

Tesla, Musk’s electric car company, is set to unveil a prototype of its humanoid robot — called Tesla Bot, or Optimus — next week during its annual AI Day event. The goal is to bring thousands of robots to work in Tesla production facilities, replacing humans in tasks that are “unsafe, repetitive or boring,” according to the AI page on the company’s website. Musk has previously said that Tesla plans to introduce the robots to the consumer market by 2023 (but the company has often missed target dates in the past).

Last week, Musk tweeted that the robots will be controlled by AI developed by Tesla’s Autopilot team, which also programs the self-driving software used in the company’s vehicles.