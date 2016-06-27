There's A Standoff Between States And The Feds Over Illegal Execution Drugs

It's been nearly a year since the federal government seized thousands of vials of lethal injection drugs on their way to death penalty states. The states want their drugs, and neither side is showing signs of backing down.

What’s more, much of the discussion between the states and the federal government has been hidden in secrecy, and requests for comment or documentation have been denied; ignored; or met with brief, vague responses.

Nonetheless, a Friday court filing by lawyers for Arizona made clear that the conflict continues — and appears to be headed for court.

Arizona, Texas, and Nebraska each ordered 1,000 vials of sodium thiopental from a man in India named Chris Harris. Harris has convinced several states to buy execution drugs from him over the past several years, even though his drugs have never been used after questions are raised about their legality.

Although Harris claimed to be a drug manufacturer, BuzzFeed News revealed the two facilities he lists with the United States are just an old apartment building he left owing rent on and a small office space he rents out. Neither can be used to manufacture drugs.

In total, the three states paid Harris nearly $80,000 for 3,000 vials of execution drugs that they have not, and likely will never, receive — let alone actually use in an execution.

The shipment for Nebraska never made it out of India after FedEx realized the drugs were illegal to import. The shipments to Arizona and Texas were intercepted at the airport by the Food and Drug Administration in July 2015, and the agency continues to hold the drugs.

Sodium thiopental, although used in countries like India as an anesthetic, is no longer used in the United States, and there are no FDA-approved manufacturers of the drug. In the past, it had been used widely by death penalty states to sedate the inmates.

Arizona and Texas have balked at the detention of their drugs, appealing to the FDA in October 2015 to release the vials. The FDA responded in April 2016 that they would continue detaining the drugs, although the states have so far kept the full response from the public.

After 11 months of holding onto the states’ drugs, the FDA has made no final ruling on destroying or sending the drugs back to India. The thousands of vials of execution drugs continue to be held, likely in a government warehouse.

“A lot of times these things are labelling issues, where something can be done to fix the problem,” Sonali Gunawardhana, an attorney at Wiley Rein LLP who specializes in importation law, told BuzzFeed News. When the issue is minor, she said, the importer can meet with the FDA and work out a way to make it compliant.

“But the reality is that this situation appears to be very different than those situations, and there’s not an easy way to make it compliant,” she said. “If I had to guess, the FDA is holding onto the drugs until they expire.”

Gunawardhana said the state’s next recourse would be to sue — something that Arizona has already indicated it plans to do if the FDA denies their request to release the drugs.

“At that point, we would proceed in court to challenge,” assistant attorney general Jeffrey Sparks told a federal judge in January.

Late Friday, the attorney general’s office wrote in a court filing that there is no estimated timeline for the FDA to make a final decision, and reiterated that “If the agency’s decision is unfavorable to the Department, its only recourse would be to file suit.”

