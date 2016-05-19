Oklahoma Grand Jury Issues Critical Report After Execution Mistakes

A grand jury began investigating Oklahoma's death penalty methods after multiple botched execution attempts. The jury issued a lengthy critical report, but no one will be indicted for the mistakes.

A grand jury investigation into Oklahoma's execution mistakes during 2015 found that the department of corrections and others in the process "failed to perform their duties" with the care and attention required when attempting to carry out capital punishment.

"This investigation has revealed that most Department [of Corrections] employees profoundly misunderstood the [Execution] Protocol," the grand jury report concluded in detailing one of its findings. "Although some ... were able to intelligently testify regarding the Protocol, the majority simply could not."

The grand jury began investigating Oklahoma’s execution methods in October 2015, after the state called off the scheduled execution of Richard Glossip due to obtaining the wrong drug. Shortly thereafter, it was disclosed that the state had used the incorrect drug in the execution of Charles Warner earlier that year, in January.

"People of the state of Oklahoma are sick and tired of being ridiculed nationally and internationally about" 2014's botched execution, Oklahoma County Judge Donald Deason said from the bench of the earlier execution of Clayton Lockett that went awry. He said the public needs to know "that somebody has looked into the monkey business that has been going on at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections."

Since the grand jury began investigating, a decision made by Attorney General Scott Pruitt, three state officials resigned: Warden Anita Trammell, who oversaw the prison where executions take place; the head of the Department of Corrections, Robert Patton; and Gov. Mary Fallin’s general counsel, Steve Mullins.

All three officials were implicated in the report, but no indictments or other specific actions were taken against them or anyone else involved in the process. The grand jury recommended that the state revise its execution protocol again — a step taken after the botched Lockett execution as well. The grand jury also recommended that those involved in the execution process "must be thoroughly trained" on the protocol and that the state appoint an independent ombudsman to be on-site during executions.

In a statement, Pruitt — whose office was shown in the report to have challenged Gov. Mary Fallin's office when her lawyer urged that the Glossip execution proceed despite the state having obtained the wrong drug — validated the grand jury's findings.

"A number of individuals responsible for carrying out the execution process were careless, cavalier and in some circumstances dismissive of established procedures that were intended to guard against the very mistakes that occurred," Pruitt said.

Fallin, on the other hand, was looking ahead, saying in a statement, "With new management at the Department of Corrections, led by Interim Director Joe Allbaugh, I am confident we can move forward with a process that complies with the applicable policies, protocols and legal requirements."