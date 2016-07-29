Why A Federal Court Found "Discriminatory Intent" Behind North Carolina's Voting Laws

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals held on Friday that the state's 2013 voting changes were unconstitutional and broke the law.

For decades, most voting changes in North Carolina had to be submitted to the Justice Department before going into effect under a Voting Rights Act-required process called "preclearance."

In 2013, however, the Supreme Court effectively ended that process in a case called Shelby County v. Holder by striking down the formula used to decide which changes were subject to preclearance.