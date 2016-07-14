Welcome To The Pokémon Go Election

Asked about the efforts, the Clinton campaign provided the following statement to BuzzFeed News:



"Our volunteers and staffers across the country are taking the campaign into their own hands and reaching out to voters wherever they are. After the launch of Pokemon Go last Thursday, our organizers innovated and used the app to find other players to register them to vote and continue to do so. Whether it's Twitter, Facebook, Pokemon Go or whatever comes next, we expect our organizers will use whatever tools they can to register and commit voters to support Hillary Clinton."