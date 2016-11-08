North Carolina State Board Of Elections Extends Voting In A Handful Of Precincts

A lawsuit seeking a 90-minute voting extension for all of Durham County, North Carolina, however, was rejected. Earlier, a lawsuit in Nevada from the Trump campaign seeking to keep early votes in several polling places from being counted on Election Day was rejected.

Groups in Durham County, North Carolina, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, asking for polls there to be kept open an extra 90 minutes — until 9 p..m. — due to voting issues that allegedly took place earlier in the day.

The lawsuit is based on alleged issues with "the use of the electronic pollbooks" in about five Durham precincts, the lawsuit claims.

Additionally, the North Carolina State Board of Elections met at 6 p.m. to consider whether to adjust any poll closing times — which are set to close at 7:30 p.m. — under state law.

At the meeting, the board voted to extend voting in seven Durham precincts—two by 60 minutes, one by 45 and three by 30 minutes or less. They also voted to extend voting in one precinct in Columbus County for 30 minutes.

After informed of the results of the board meeting, the judge hearing the legal challenge denied the request.