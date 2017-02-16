Trump Announces New Travel Ban Executive Order Is Coming Next Week

"We're going to put in a new executive order next week sometime," President Trump says. Because of the expected new order, Justice Department lawyers asked a federal appeals court to put the key case challenging the ban on hold — a step the court took later Thursday.

WASHINGTON — In light of the fact that President Trump announced that a new executive order would be issued soon to replace his Jan. 27 refugee and travel ban executive order, a federal appeals court agreed to put the key challenge to the ban on hold until a new order is issued.

"We're going to put in a new executive order next week sometime," Trump said at his extended news conference on Thursday. "We have some of the best lawyers in the country working on it."

Notably, in his news conference, Trump said that he had wanted a month, or at least a week, delay in when the executive order would have taken effect. Trump said, however, that Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said no and that the order had to take effect immediately.

In the wake of the Jan. 27 order, there was significant confusion at airports and conflicting interpretations about the order from the federal government agencies responsible for implementing and enforcing it. The order and resulting confusion led to nearly immediate litigation — and quick court orders halting enforcement of some of the most harsh ramifications of the order, like deportations and detentions.

While the Justice Department in a Thursday filing harshly criticized this past week's ruling of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that refused to allow the government to begin enforcing the executive order while the litigation is ongoing, the department nonetheless asked for the appeals court "to hold its consideration of the case until the President issues the new Order."

Later on Thursday, the court, in an order by Chief Judge Sidney Thomas, agreed. The ban will stay on hold pending a new executive order — but so will any decision by the court whether to rehear the case with an en banc panel.