Jill Stein Changes Plans, Aims To Take Pennsylvania Recount Request To Federal Court

Update: After deciding Saturday afternoon to end their state-court request for a statewide recount in Pennsylvania, Jill Stein's campaign announced late Saturday night that they plan to take the issue to federal court on Monday.

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania court on Saturday accepted the Green Party's request to end its case seeking a statewide recount of the presidential race. Then, late Saturday night, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein tweeted out that her campaign would continue to seek a statewide recount — but would be going to federal court to do so.

"Make no mistake – the Stein campaign will continue to fight for a statewide recount in Pennsylvania," Jonathan Abady, Stein's lead recount lawyer, said in a statement.

"[O]n Monday the Stein campaign will escalate our campaign in Pennsylvania and file for emergency relief in federal court, demanding a statewide recount on constitutional grounds," he continued.

Most — including Hillary Clinton's campaign — expect Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's recount efforts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin not to change the result — a Donald Trump win — in any of those states. The reality, however, is that the ultimate election result — again, a Trump win — would not change unless the recounts shift all of those states to Clinton.

If the Pennsylvania efforts don't move forward, even a flip in the Michigan and Wisconsin results would still leave Trump at 280 electoral votes — 10 above the 270 necessary to become the next president.

Lawyers for the Green Party told the Associated Press on Saturday afternoon that they would not be able to meet the Monday deadline for a $1 million bond that the Pennsylvania court had ordered in the case. Additionally, on Dec. 2, the court had issued an order suggesting skepticism as to whether the Green Party's complaint seeking a statewide recount would succeed. That order came in the wake of the Trump campaign's motion to dismiss the complaint.

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Party filed a motion to withdraw their statewide recount request — which the court granted in an order later Saturday — although individual precinct-based recount requests will continue, in an attempt to force an automatic statewide recount, and a lawyer familiar with ongoing efforts noted that an appeal seeking a forensic audit of the Philadelphia voting machines remains pending.