Supreme Court Skeptical Of Texas Standards For Intellectual Disability In Death Cases

In Bobby James Moore's case, the Supreme Court is examining how Texas has applied the high court's ban on the execution of intellectually disabled people.

WASHINGTON — A majority of the Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared uncomfortable with the standards that Texas's top appeals court uses for determining whether a person on trial for murder is intellectually disabled and, hence, ineligible for the death penalty.

The Supreme Court had declared intellectually disabled people ineligible for the death penalty back in 2002. The justices followed up on that opinion in 2014 with a further ruling that limited states from applying a strict IQ-point cutoff in determining who is to be considered intellectually disabled.

The underlying question before the justices on Tuesday was how much discretion is to be given to states in determining whether people are intellectually disabled.

While Texas does not have a strict IQ-point cutoff like that struck down in the 2014 case, another portion of the state's standards are at issue in Bobby James Moore's case.



Texas Solicitor General Scott Keller — who appears regularly before the justices — was fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Moore, on death row for a 1980 murder, argue that the standard used by Texas in assessing adaptive behaviors when making an intellectual disability determination — the so-called Briseño factors, after an earlier case — are "nonclinical" and "anti-scientific." More than that, Moore's lawyers say, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's top appeals court for criminal cases, bars trial judges from using the current medical standards — requiring them to use the Briseño factors.



As such, the Briseño factors effectively make it easier for the state to execute people by limiting who will be found to be intellectually disabled, Clifford Sloan, a partner at Skadden Arps, argued on Tuesday for Moore.

Clinical standards, though, must inform states' decisions on intellectual disability unless there is a "sound reason" for departing from them, Sloan said. Here, he noted, Texas only used the factors in the capital context and not in other circumstances.

There is "no question," Sloan said, that "Texas is very extreme and stands alone" in its application of the Supreme Court's intellectual disability death penalty prohibition cases.