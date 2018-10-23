Sandra Day O'Connor, The First Woman On The Supreme Court, Has Dementia And Is Withdrawing From Public Life

Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who became the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court when she was confirmed in 1981, announced Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with the "beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer's disease," and "is no longer able to participate in public life."

In a letter announcing the diagnosis, O'Connor spent most of her time sharing her passion for civics education, which she wrote she committed herself to soon after retiring from the Supreme Court a dozen years ago.

"I feel so strongly about the topic because I’ve seen first-hand how vital it is for all citizens to understand our Constitution and unique system of government, and participate actively in their communities," she wrote.

In summing up her public life, which had included service in the Arizona legislature and Arizona courts before her Supreme Court appointment, O'Connor expressed gratitude.

"While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings in my life," she wrote.



"As a young cowgirl from the Arizona desert, I never could have imagined that one day I would become the first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court," she wrote. "I hope that I have inspired young people about civic engagement and helped pave the pathway for women who may have faced obstacles pursuing their careers."

In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts praised O'Connor's commitment to civic life.

"I was saddened to learn that Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, like many Americans, faces the challenge of dementia. But I was not at all surprised that she used the occasion of sharing that fact to think of our country first, and to urge an increased commitment to civics education, a cause to which she devoted so much of her time and indomitable energy," he said. "Although she has announced that she is withdrawing from public life, no illness or condition can take away the inspiration she provides for those who will follow the many paths she has blazed."