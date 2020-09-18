WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the trailblazing lawyer for sex equality who served on the US Supreme Court for more than 25 years, died Friday evening, the court announced. She was 87.

The death of the liberal firebrand in the final year of the Trump administration sets the stage for a brutal partisan nomination fight over her successor. The confirmation of a conservative justice to replace Ginsburg would continue the rightward shift of the court since President Donald Trump took office, putting progressive views solidly in the minority on the Supreme Court for the indefinite future.

Ginsburg spent nearly 40 years on the bench, first as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and then on the Supreme Court. As the cofounder of the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, Ginsburg played a leading role — if not the key role — in pressing courts to accept legal arguments that laws that treated men and women differently are unconstitutional.

Even those she fought most strongly in her efforts acknowledged her role as “the Thurgood Marshall of gender equality law,” a title that put her in the company of the trailblazing civil rights pioneer.

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington surrounded by family, from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the court. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said in a statement.

Over the past decade, Ginsburg survived multiple bouts with cancer and other health setbacks, but each time she returned to the bench and dismissed speculation that she might retire. She was treated for cancer in 2009, then again in August 2019, and most recently in the summer of 2020. In 2014, she was treated for a blockage in one of her arteries. In November 2018, she fell and fractured three ribs — doctors then discovered malignant nodules in her left lung, which were removed.

Just days before Ginsburg released a statement on July 17, 2020, announcing that she was receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, the court notified the public that Ginbsurg had been admitted to a hospital in Baltimore for a separate issue related to a bile duct stent. In her July statement, Ginsburg said that despite her health setbacks, she’d kept up her work and maintained an “active daily routine.”

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” she said at the time.

Gibsurg's death comes shortly after Trump released a new short list of people he would nominate to the Supreme Court if a vacancy came up, adding to the two dozen names he's already made public. They include several federal judges confirmed during his first term, including former White House lawyer and DC Circuit Judge Greg Katsas; three US Senators — Sen. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Tom Cotton; White House deputy counsel Kate Comerford Todd; Christopher Landau, Trump's US Ambassador to Mexico; and current and former Justice Department officials.



The Brooklyn-born lawyer became a celebrity of sorts in recent years — a combination of her efforts to publicize her views and make them accessible to the public and efforts by younger generations, particularly younger women, to share Ginsburg’s story as one of a woman who was a national leader and worthy of fame beyond legal circles.

In 2015, authors Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik tapped into Ginsburg’s status as a pop culture icon with their book Notorious RBG. A documentary about the justice’s life, RBG, was nominated for an Academy Award in 2019. That year, actor Felicity Jones played her in the movie On the Basis of Sex, a fictional account of one of the early cases she worked on. Fans could buy necklace and earring versions of her decorative collars, known as jabots. On Saturday Night Live, comedian Kate McKinnon repeatedly portrayed the justice, delivering zingers she called “Gins-burns.”

"It was beyond my wildest imagination that I would one day become 'Notorious RBG,’” Ginsburg said in an Aug. 26 speech, which marked her first public appearance after completing a round of treatment for pancreatic cancer. “I am now 86 years old, yet people of all ages want to take their picture with me — amazing.”

The interviews and books, as well as a documentary and star-studded movie based on her life, were, in some ways, inevitable.

More than 45 years ago, on Jan. 17, 1973, Ginsburg made her first oral argument at the court, ending her time at the podium by citing Sarah Grimké, an abolitionist who also fought for women’s rights. In a moment that has reverberated since, Ginsburg quoted two sentences from Grimké: “I ask no favor for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.”

She embraced her status as a feminist icon. Whenever she was asked how many female justices would be enough on the nine-member Supreme Court, she would answer: “When there are nine.”