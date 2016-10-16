Republican Lawyers Group Backs Trump On "Rigged" Election Warning

A top conservative lawyer denounced Donald Trump's "dangerous and unprecedented attack on our democratic institutions." But the chair of the Republican National Lawyers Association called it a "possibility."

The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD

Even as leaders of and lawyers for both major political parties denounce Donald Trump's warnings that next month's election could be "rigged," one top Republican legal group is standing by the nominee.

"History has proven that some elections have involved serious questions and it remains a possibility in 2016," Randy Evans, the chairman of the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA) and a partner at the global law firm Dentons, told BuzzFeed News. "Only the rule of law performed by election workers enforced by lawyers informed by citizens decided by courts is the only sure way of making sure elections are open, fair, and honest. Time will tell whether that happens in 2016."



Asked directly about Trump's comments, Evans said it was "premature to say now" whether the candidate's words are appropriate or correct.

After initial publication of this report, the executive director of the association, Michael Thielen, responded to a second request for comment from BuzzFeed News — specifically asked the second time whether he agrees with Evans' comments — writing, "RNLA is working on an official statement in response from the association. Unfortunately as this is Sunday, that statement will not be ready until Monday."

Evans' comments represent a dramatic break with much of the rest of the Republican Party — which has either criticized Trump's comments or stayed quiet on the issue.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Saturday that he is "fully confident" in the fairness of the election; Trump's own running mate, Mike Pence, said on Sunday morning that "we'll respect the outcome of this election"; and some leading Republican lawyers also have denounced Trump's remarks.

"Donald Trump's effort to stir up trouble at polling places and to question, without any factual foundation, the fairness of the general election is a dangerous and unprecedented attack on our democratic institutions," Robert Kelner — a partner at Covington & Burling who has represented the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee in the past — told BuzzFeed News.

"The only real threat to this election is the reported effort by Russian intelligence services to hack election systems, which is something that Trump himself has failed to condemn," Kelner said.

(On Saturday, BuzzFeed News reported on the group accused of being behind the targeted hack of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign, which the federal government says has been directed by senior Russian officials with an aim of interfering with the US election.)

Also on Saturday, a Republican election lawyer, Chris Ashby, went on a tweetstorm that went viral — and harshly criticized this latest line of attack from the Republican candidate.