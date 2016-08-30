BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Obama Commutes Federal Prison Sentences Of 111 People

politics

Obama Commutes Federal Prison Sentences Of 111 People

The president has now commuted the sentences of nearly 700 people during his presidency.

By Chris Geidner

Headshot of Chris Geidner

Chris Geidner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 30, 2016, at 4:49 p.m. ET

Posted on August 30, 2016, at 3:43 p.m. ET

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Obama on Tuesday commuted the federal sentences of 111 people — making a total of 325 commutations in the month of August and 673 commutations during his presidency.

Obama, who has made the issuance of commutations to address harsh sentencing laws a key element in his presidency, ended August as he began it — by issuing a large batch of more than 100 commutations.

On Aug. 3, Obama issued 214 commutations — a move the White House announced as the most a president had issued in a single day since at least 1900.

On Tuesday, the president issued 111 more commutations. A BuzzFeed News review of the list provided by the White House details that all are serving sentences for convictions of drug crimes or drug-related crimes. The vast majority stem from cocaine, mainly crack cocaine, offenses, although a dozen of Tuesday's commutations include methamphetamine-related offenses and one — out of Florida — is of an LSD-related conviction.

About half of Tuesday's commutations set the prison sentences to end on December 28, 2016. Most of the others reduce the sentences to a shorter term of months, while the remainder set the sentences to end at a specific date in the future beyond 2016. Some come with conditions relating to drug treatment.

Tuesday's commutations are the latest in a series of such moves by Obama after announcing his support in 2014 for a clemency review process to address those serving harsh sentences that they would not be subject to if convicted today. The Clemency Project has led Obama to to grant a series of such commutations beginning in July 2015.

Read the full list of Tuesday's commutations from the White House.

whitehouse.gov

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT