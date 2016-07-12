BuzzFeed News

National Park Rangers Will Help You Hunt Pokémon On The National Mall

The Washington Monument is the hottest Pokémon Go club — OK, gym — in D.C.

By Chris Geidner

Posted on July 11, 2016, at 8:27 p.m. ET

As the Pokémon Go craze hit the nation's capital this weekend, park rangers began to realize that it could be an opportunity.

&quot;We&#x27;re finding that there are thousands of people coming to the National Mall, to play this game, to collect Pokémon, and we know they’re going all over the place — which is great, they’re coming to the park and they’re experiencing that,&quot; Paul Ollig, the chief of interpretation and education for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, told BuzzFeed News on Monday.The National Park Service, he said, wants &quot;to help people to understand a little more about the place that they’re coming to play this game.&quot;For example, the German-American Friendship Garden is a Pokéstop, he said, &quot;but it doesn&#x27;t really tell you what that is, it doesn&#x27;t tell you why it&#x27;s here, why it was built, what you can do here. So, that&#x27;s our opportunity to broaden people&#x27;s understanding of these sites.&quot;

The Washington Monument itself is a trainer gym in Pokémon Go, leading many folks to come to the spot just to play the game.

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

Seriously, there are Pokémon everywhere around the Washington Monument.

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

Which is where Ollig got the idea of rangers going around playing Pokémon Go with visitors.

"By talking about it, and actually participating in this with people, it enables us to help guide the experience — so it’s not just somebody out here at the Washington Monument catching a Zubat, it is a ranger walking around with somebody, talking about the Washington Monument," he said.

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

In the course of the short walk from the Washington Monument to the garden, Ollig and another park ranger, Zach Whitlow, ran into several people playing Pokémon Go.

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

Tyler and Kim told Ollig they came down from West Howard County in Maryland to the National Mall to look for Pokémon "until it's too hot, pretty much."

The game has, however, created one possibility that has raised concern for the rangers — people playing Pokémon Go in places that they don't see as appropriate for gaming.

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

Going forward, Ollig said, "if you see a ranger who looks like they are engaged in it, or if you see a group going on a tour with a ranger, join in." He also said to be sure to check out the National Mall and Memorial Parks' Facebook page for more information about guided tours in the future.

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

"You can catch some Pokémon, you can learn about the sites and the memorials on the National Mall, and come back with a really meaningful experience," he said. "As long as you’re safe and respectful of other visitors, come on out here and catch as many as you can."

Photo courtesy National Mall and Memorial Parks
