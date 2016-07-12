National Park Rangers Will Help You Hunt Pokémon On The National Mall

"We're finding that there are thousands of people coming to the National Mall, to play this game, to collect Pokémon, and we know they’re going all over the place — which is great, they’re coming to the park and they’re experiencing that," Paul Ollig, the chief of interpretation and education for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

The National Park Service, he said, wants "to help people to understand a little more about the place that they’re coming to play this game."

For example, the German-American Friendship Garden is a Pokéstop, he said, "but it doesn't really tell you what that is, it doesn't tell you why it's here, why it was built, what you can do here. So, that's our opportunity to broaden people's understanding of these sites."