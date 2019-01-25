Longtime Trump Adviser Roger Stone Has Been Charged In Mueller's Investigation

WASHINGTON — Roger Stone, the longtime adviser to President Donald Trump who has a lengthy and storied history in Republican Party politics, has been charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation with lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Thursday was unsealed early Friday morning. Stone was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday and is scheduled to make his first court appearance there. He faces one count of obstructing Congress, five counts of making false statements to Congress, and one count of witness tampering.

Stone has been saying he was “prepared” to face an indictment from Mueller, who has been investigating Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign had any involvement in those efforts, since May 2017.



Peter Carr, a spokesman for special counsel Robert Mueller said in statement that the indictment "contains seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering."



Stone was a close adviser to Trump in the early days of his campaign, and though Stone formally left the campaign before the first votes were cast, leaving in August 2015, Stone was never more than a phone call away.



When there were whispers of an effort to keep the nomination from Trump at the Republican National Convention in spring 2016, Stone announced that he would be staging protests — “#DaysofRage,” as he put it — to fight back and keep the party from “stealing” the nomination from Trump.

Of course, no serious effort to prevent Trump from getting the nomination took place, and the #DaysofRage never happened.

After the convention, however, as the general election race between Trump and Hillary Clinton began in earnest, Stone went in a different direction: Guccifer 2.0, which the special counsel’s office has alleged is operated by Russian military intelligence (GRU), and WikiLeaks.

In June 2016, the Democratic National Committee announced that it had been hacked by the Russian government. Over the next few months leading up to the election, WikiLeaks released thousands of emails that had been taken from the DNC and from the email account of Clinton's campaign chair John Podesta.

The indictment alleges that Stone spoke to unnamed "senior Trump Campaign officials" over the summer about "Organization 1" —WikiLeaks, based on the description — and information that could hurt Clinton's campaign. Prosecutors claimed that the senior campaign officials contacted Stone to ask about "future releases."

“I dined with my new pal Julian Assange last nite,” Stone wrote in an email to Sam Nunberg, another former Trump adviser, on Aug. 4, 2016. Stone has since claimed it was a joke. Nonetheless, the day after Stone sent the email, he tweeted, "Hillary lies about Russian Involvement in DNC hack -Julian Assange is a hero."



Beginning in mid-August 2016, Stone started communicating with Guccifer 2.0, who had taken credit in June for the hack of the Democratic National Committee’s computers.

Later in August, Stone tweeted, “Trust me, it will soon [be] the Podesta's time in the barrel. #CrookedHillary.” The tweet, which appeared to be a reference to Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta, didn’t make much sense at the time. Stone has claimed it related to allegations involving Podesta’s business ties to Russia, but later, of course, it turned out that Podesta’s emails also had been hacked.

The indictment notes that in mid-August, Stone had denied that he had direct contacts with WikiLeaks. Prosecutors alleged that Stone continued to be in touch with campaign officials about WikiLeaks and "intended future releases."

On Oct. 3, he continued, tweeting, “I have total confidence that @wikileaks and my hero Julian Assange will educate the American people soon #LockHerUp." On Oct. 5, he went further: “Libs thinking Assange will stand down are wishful thinking. Payload coming #Lockthemup.”

On Oct. 7, WikiLeaks published the first of the emails hacked from Podesta.

Through the course of the special counsel’s investigation, many Stone associates have been called to testify before the grand jury and otherwise talk with Mueller’s team about a variety of matters.

Jason Sullivan, a social media specialist who worked with Stone, testified in early June 2018. John Kakanis, who had worked as Stone’s driver and accountant, also was called to testify. Kristin Davis, a woman who had been known as the Manhattan Madam and had worked for Stone during the campaign, also testified. Andrew Miller, another assistant to Stone, turned over documents and was ordered to testify — but Miller challenged the special counsel’s authority to subpoena him, a case that was appealed to the DC Circuit last year with no apparent resolution.

Randy Credico, a longtime associate of Stone’s, testified before the grand jury and was reportedly the person Stone named to congressional investigators as being an intermediary between him and WikiLeaks — a claim Credico has denied.

Just this past week, however, InfoWars — the conservative website run by Alex Jones that traffics in conspiracy theories — published a story that itself appeared to be an attempt to get ahead of Washington Post reporting on Stone’s connections with Jones and Jerome Corsi, who had previously been cooperating with Mueller’s office but later said he expected to be indicted by Mueller, and the trio’s alleged connections to WikiLeaks. Corsi, another purveyor of conspiracy theories best known for his efforts to push the false "birther" claims against former president Barack Obama, worked for InfoWars for a period of time after the 2016 election as the head of its DC bureau.

Hazel Shearing contributed to this report .