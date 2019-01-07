Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Miss Supreme Court Arguments Following Cancer Surgery

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg missed the Supreme Court's arguments on Monday morning — the first arguments she's missed since joining the high court in 1993.

The 85-year-old justice was recently treated for cancer, having two nodules removed from her lung on Dec. 21. Although she was released from the hospital over the holidays, she remained working from home on Monday, Kathy Arberg, the court's public information officer, announced.

Chief Justice John Roberts briefly noted at the start of the morning's session that Ginsburg "is unable to be present today" but would still participate in the cases.



Arberg said that Ginsburg would do so through reviewing the briefs and transcript.

Ginsburg did not miss any arguments during her prior two cancer diagnoses, and she was back on the bench for the next set of arguments after she broke three ribs earlier this term.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments on Tuesday and Wednesday as well this week, and it was not immediately clear whether Ginsburg would be on the bench for any of those arguments.