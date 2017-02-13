Courts Still Proceeding With Lawsuits — And A New Injunction — Against Trump's Travel Ban

While Justice Department lawyers attempted to confine the court battle to the federal appeals court hearing the challenge out of Washington, two district court judges on Monday sided with challengers to the president's executive order. "Maximum power does not mean absolute power," one judge wrote, in ruling against Trump.

At a conference at the district court in the Washington v. Trump case that has led to the halted enforcement of the ban, US District Judge James Robart decided on Monday that the underlying lawsuit by the states of Washington and Minnesota can proceed while the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit addresses questions relating to his initial order.

Reuters reported that Robart said "he was 'surprised' the Justice Department would seek a delay given Trump's angry tweets over the 9th Circuit ruling."

Across the country, in Virginia, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema issued her own injunction in the case, finding a "likelihood that the Commonwealth will prevail on the merits of its Establishment Clause claim," and halting enforcement of the visa portion of the executive order against Virginia residents affected by the ban.

Brinkema — following a hearing on the issues this past week — pointed to Trump's campaign statements calling for a ban on Muslim immigration and more recent statements by Trump adviser Rudolph Giuliani about being asked to help craft such a ban as evidence that the executive order was not motivated by "rational national security concerns."

"The Commonwealth has produced unrebutted evidence supporting its position that it is likely to succeed on an Establishment Clause claim," Brinkema wrote. "The 'Muslim ban' was a centerpiece of the president's campaign for months, and the press release calling for it was still available on his website as of the day this Memorandum Opinion is being entered."

Brinkema went on to say in a footnote that she gave "little weight" to statements from administration officials that the travel ban was not targeted at Muslims, since they were made after legal challenges were filed.

Like the Ninth Circuit, Brinkema rejected the Justice Department's argument that the court lacked jurisdiction to consider the constitutionality of the executive order.

"Maximum power does not mean absolute power," Brinkema wrote. "Every presidential action must still comply with the limits set by Congress' delegation of power and the constraints of the Constitution, including the Bill of Rights."