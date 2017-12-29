Judge Denies Rick Gates's Request To Leave His House To Celebrate New Year's Eve

The defendant in one of the cases brought by the Special Counsel's Office will have to ring in the new year at home.

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates leaves federal court on Dec. 11 in Washington, DC.

Rick Gates, the defendant in one of the cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller against associates of President Trump, will not be able to leave his house to ring in the new year.

A seemingly exasperated US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied his Thursday request to travel with his family for New Year's Eve events in a short, terse order on Friday.

"After all of that," Jackson wrote of the repeated prior requests regarding holiday travel filed by Gates, "defendant Gates filed yet another motion, with a new plan for New Year's celebrations . . . Given the untimely filing of the current motion, it will be denied."