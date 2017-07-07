Appeals Court Denies Hawaii's Request To "Clarify" Trump's Travel Ban Enforcement Rules

The state of Hawaii, which sued the Trump administration over the executive order, is trying — without success thus far — to get a federal court to weigh in on the administration's decisions on how to implement the travel ban after the June ruling from the Supreme Court allowing the ban to go into effect in part.

A flurry of legal movements over the past 24 hours have — for now — led to no changes in the federal government's enforcement of President Trump's travel ban.

It began when the federal judge in Hawaii — who initially halted enforcement of Trump's revised travel ban — said on Thursday that questions about the administration's current enforcement of the executive order should be directed to the Supreme Court, which allowed the ban to go into effect in part.

US District Judge Derrick Watson, who issued an injunction in March stopping large portions of the ban from going into effect, denied Hawaii's request to further clarify his injunction in the wake of the Supreme Court's late June order allowing partial enforcement of the travel and refugee bans.

Watson did not, however, rule on the merits of Hawaii's request, instead ruling that the questions Hawaii posed related not to his initial injunction but instead to the Supreme Court's subsequent order narrowing the injunction.

"To be clear, the standard Plaintiffs ask this Court to clarify—i.e., 'a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States,'—is not set forth in any order of this Court," Watson wrote. "Because Plaintiffs seek clarification of the June 26, 2017 injunction modifications authored by the Supreme Court, clarification should be sought there, not here."

On Friday, Hawaii instead went to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, arguing that lower courts "routinely interpret the scope of remand orders from a court of appeals or the Supreme Court when the parties dispute their meaning."

In the filing, a request for emergency relief, the lawyers for Hawaii asked the appeals court to "enjoin the Government’s unlawful conduct" — barring the government from enforcing the ban in ways Hawaii argues are inappropriate in light of the Supreme Court's ruling — or "order the District Court to issue an order clarifying the scope of the injunction."

The Ninth Circuit — before even receiving a response from the federal government — denied Hawaii's request later Friday. The three-judge panel — Judges Michael Daly Hawkins, Ronald Gould, and Richard Paez — held that the court lacked jurisdiction to consider Hawaii's request. It went on, though, to suggest that Hawaii could go back to Watson's court with a different type of request.

Rather than seeking "clarification" of the Supreme Court's order at the district court, the court noted that Hawaii could ask the district court "to grant injunctive relief or to modify the injunction" against the travel ban.

In other words, the Ninth Circuit ruled that while the district court was correct to say it cannot clarify a Supreme Court order, it could issue a further injunction or modify the existing injunction against the federal government if Watson decides the Trump administration is violating the Supreme Court's order.

Hawaii, for its part, appears ready to listen. In a statement, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin said the ruling "makes clear that Judge Watson does possess the ability" to "interpret" the Supreme Court's order and "enjoin against a party's violation" of that order.

"We appreciate the Ninth Circuit for ruling so quickly and will comply," Chin said in the statement.

