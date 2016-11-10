Former GOP Rep. Aaron Schock Indicted On Spending Allegations

A federal grand jury had been considering the matter since shortly after Schock resigned from Congress in March 2015.

Aaron Schock, a former member of the House from Illinois, was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury on 24 counts relating to actions he allegedly took regarding federal and campaign funds before, during and after the time he was a member of Congress.

The charges include wire fraud, mail fraud, theft of government funds, and submitting false Federal Election Commission filings and false tax returns.



Schock resigned from Congress in March 2015, a month and a half after a Washington Post feature raised questions about the Downton Abbey-themed redecoration of his congressional office.



On Thursday, allegations regarding that redecoration effort appeared in Schock's federal indictment.