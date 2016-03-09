Federal Judge Rules Marriage Ban Still Good Law In Puerto Rico, Governor Disagrees

As an "unincorporated territory," the judge ruled, the Supreme Court's ruling on marriage bans doesn't automatically apply to Puerto Rico. [Update: Puerto Rico's governor says in a statement that he will continue to follow the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on marriage.]

People celebrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2015 after its historic decision on marriage equality.

WASHINGTON — Puerto Rico's marriage ban remains valid and the law of the territory, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

[Update: On Wednesday, however, the governor of Puerto Rico said in a statement that he will continue to follow the U.S. Supreme Court and First Circuit Court of Appeals rulings that such marriage bans are unconstitutional.]

Because Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory, the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex couples' marriage rights does not automatically apply there, U.S. District Court Judge Juan Pérez-Giménez ruled in a 10-page decision on Tuesday.

The judge had previously upheld the marriage ban in Puerto Rico in October 2014, before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down marriage bans nationwide in Obergefell v. Hodges.

After the Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell, both the plaintiffs and territory's defendants agreed that the ban was now unconstitutional. So did the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, to whom the plaintiffs had appealed Pérez-Giménez's ruling.

The 1st Circuit vacated the district court ruling upholding the ban and sent it back to the district court "for further consideration in light of Obergefell v. Hodges" in a July 8, 2015, order. Going further still, the court noted, "We agree with the parties' joint position that the ban is unconstitutional."

Back at the district court, the parties filed a joint motion for an entry of judgment on July 16, 2015, noting, "in light of Obergefell v. Hodges and the judgment of the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, the parties hereby jointly move this Court to enter the enclosed proposed judgment in favor of Plaintiffs."

Without any further briefing on the matter, Pérez-Giménez denied that request on Monday.