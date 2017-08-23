Federal Judge Bars Enforcement Of Texas's Voter ID Laws

The permanent injunction against the law follows years of litigation, but will be appealed. The Justice Department, which once backed the challengers to the state's voter ID law, reversed course once Trump took office — urging that recent amendments to the law eliminated its discriminatory effects.

In an important win for opponents of voter ID laws, a federal judge in Texas permanently blocked the state from enforcing its laws addressing the topic — despite the Justice Department's decision to stop backing the challenge to the law earlier this year.

State officials, however, have already said they will appeal — meaning the case, which began in 2013, will continue onward.

US District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos issued a permanent injunction on Wednesday stopping Texas from enforcing its voter ID law or the more recent amendments to that law, finding that the changes made to the initial law were not enough to eliminate the law's discriminatory purpose or effects.

The litigation over Texas's voter ID law, SB 14, has resulted in courts repeatedly finding that the law was enacted with discriminatory purpose and/or discriminatory effects, but questions about the standards used to examine the legal questions and changes to the law have kept the issue in the courts.

Most recently, June amendments to the law — contained in SB 5 — led Texas to argue that a court decision against the law from earlier this year should be reconsidered.

The judge hearing the case disagreed.

"[A] large part of what makes SB 14 discriminatory—placing a disproportionate burden on Hispanics and African- Americans through the selection of qualified photo IDs—remains essentially unchanged in SB 5," Ramos wrote.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called Wednesday's ruling "outrageous" and said the state will appeal the decision to the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit — where the case has been previously. [Update: On Thursday, the state asked Ramos to put her ruling on hold pending the state's appeal.]

The Justice Department, which had backed the challengers to the law under the Obama administration, has backed Texas under the Trump administration — arguing in a July court filing that SB 5 "fully remedies any discriminatory effect in Texas's voter ID law."

In Wednesday's ruling, Ramos — in issuing the permanent injunction — held that SB 14 violates the Voting Rights Act and the 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution, echoing earlier rulings. Ramos had found that "several features of SB 14 ... alone or in combination unconstitutionally discriminate against African-Americans and Hispanics with respect to the right to vote," categorized as involving the type of ID able to be used, obstacles to obtaining an ID, exemptions, alternative proof for provisional voting, and education.

Texas had argued that the plaintiffs challenging SB 14 had not proven that changes within SB 5 burden minority voters, but Ramos ruled that it was the state that must prove that SB 5 remedies the Voting Rights Act violation found against the initial voter ID law.

In assessing whether the state met its burden, Ramos examined whether she believed SB 5 addressed the discriminatory problems of the five categories.



The ruling, however, focused on Texas's argument that SB 5's inclusion of a Declaration of Reasonable Impediment (DRI) permanently alleviated the issues the court had with SB 14. A DRI provision had been implemented as an interim remedy in the case in advance of the 2016 presidential election, allowing voters to fill out a form and cast a ballot (not a provisional ballot) if they were registered but lacked ID.