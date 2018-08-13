FBI's Peter Strzok, Who Sent Anti-Trump Texts And Has Faced Trump's Rage, Has Been Fired

Strzok's lawyer says the FBI's deputy director reversed the recommended 60-day suspension made by the bureau's Office of Professional Responsibility.

Peter Strzok — the FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts and played key roles in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the early stages of the Russia investigation — has been fired, his lawyer announced on Monday.

While not directly commenting on Strzok's firing, Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores told BuzzFeed News, "This was an FBI decision."

The FBI itself had no comment, and a spokesperson for the special counsel's office declined to comment.

Strzok's lawyer, Aitan Goelman of Zuckerman Spaeder, said the decision was made by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich — and "overruled the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR)."

Goelman said that Bowdich "reversed the decision of the career FBI official responsible for employee discipline who concluded, through an independent review process, that a 60-day suspension and demotion from supervisory duties was the appropriate punishment."

While the officials within the Justice Department weren't talking, President Donald Trump, who has regularly targeted Strzok in his tweets, quickly confirmed the firing — and asked if it would lead to the end of the special counsel's investigation.