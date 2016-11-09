Faced With A Trump Presidency, Could A State Actually Secede?

In the face of a surprisingly close presidential election one tech mogul has promised to fund "a legitimate campaign for California to become its own nation."

In 2006, Justice Antonin Scalia said no.

In a letter written to a screenwriter, the former justice, who died in February, was unambiguous:

"If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede. (Hence, in the Pledge of Allegiance, 'one Nation, indivisible.') Secondly, I find it difficult to envision who the parties to this lawsuit might be. Is the State suing the United States for a declaratory judgment? But the United States cannot be sued without its consent, and it has not consented to this sort of suit."

Law professor Eugene Volokh said ... it depends on how Americans feel.

While calling the question "foolish and pretty obviously empty posturing," Volokh suggested, in 2010, that the Civil War tells us little:

"If in 2065 Alaska, California, Hawaii, or Texas (just to consider some examples) assert a right to secede, the argument that 'in 1865, the victorious Union government concluded that no state has a right to secede in opposition to the wishes of the Union, so therefore you lack such a right' will have precisely the weight that the Americans of 2065 will choose to give it — which should be very little.



"And beyond that, even if there is some precedent of some sort properly set by the Civil War (and I continue to disagree that there is), any such precedent can’t tell us much about consensual secession. The talk I occasionally hear of secession (again, talk that I think is not really serious) is not about departure in the face of military opposition — it’s about creating a political sentiment in some place in favor of seceding, and a political sentiment in the rest of the country in favor of allowing the secession. The results of a bloody civil war tell us nothing about the propriety of a Velvet Divorce."