Conservative Lawyers Take Up The Unexpected Opportunity Of Trump's Win

At the Federalist Society convention, a look back at Justice Antonin Scalia's life became a look ahead at unified Republican governance — and a revived conservative trajectory for the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — Conservative lawyers attending this year’s Federalist Society convention had anticipated an extended wake of sorts for Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February.

Instead, surprised and skeptical of President-elect Donald Trump as they may be, the conservative legal world sees an enormous opportunity before it.

This is a community that stands apart from Trump to a degree. No prominent member of the president-elect’s team — including Trump's pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions — had any highlighted role at the event. The three elected officials who gave keynote addresses to the legal group — Sens. Ted Cruz and Ben Sasse and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — were at times sharply at odds with Trump this year. One prominent attendee, former federal appellate judge Michael McConnell, told BuzzFeed News that he voted for Sen. Marco Rubio in the primaries and Evan McMullin in the general election. He speculated that upward of two-thirds of the convention attendees likely didn't vote for Trump — and added that it's possible McMullin got a majority of the votes from the conservative lawyers.

But Trump won, Cruz and Haley both have met with Trump in the past week, and the conservative legal world also has made a 180-degree turn.

Instead of mourning the loss of Scalia and the likely loss of a conservative majority on the court, they are invigorated and believe that they will now be able to continue down the conservative legal path that Scalia led for decades.

The Federalist Society has, from all visible signs, moved onto the next steps. While national security experts face an ongoing debate about whether they would even consider working in a Trump administration, few seemed to be having that discussion at the Mayflower Hotel.

"It's an exciting time in our history ... a time to stop the talk and start the action," Haley told the conservative lawyers — noting, however, that the party must have a message that success is possible for all, regardless of "race, gender, or where they were born or raised."

"We stand on the cusp of great change," Cruz said of the Republican-led House, Senate, and presidency, in a speech that backed Sessions’ nomination — saying he “is going to make an extraordinary attorney general of the United States.”

Cruz said in his address that he guessed there were "scores" of future federal judges in attendance, not to mention countless soon-to-be Justice Department lawyers and lawyers who will be staffing other federal agencies — calling the event potentially the largest gathering of possible members of the incoming administration.