Appeals Court Denies North Carolina Request To Put Voting Rights Decision On Hold

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down voting restrictions in North Carolina this past week. On Thursday, it denied Gov. Pat McCrory's request to put the ruling on hold pending a request for the Supreme Court to review the decision. [Update: McCrory announced Friday that he will be asking the Supreme Court for a stay.]

WASHINGTON — The federal appeals court that struck down North Carolina's voting restrictions this past week on Thursday denied the state's request to put the order on hold while the state attempts to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

"Voters disenfranchised by a law enacted with discriminatory intent suffer irreparable harm far greater than any potential harm to the State," the court's order denying the request stated. "[O]ur injunction merely returns North Carolina’s voting procedures to the status quo prevailing before the discriminatory law was enacted."

Lawyers for Gov. Pat McCrory, who was not represented by Attorney General Roy Cooper in the filing, requested the stay on Wednesday — as was noted by University of California Irvine law professor Rick Hasen.