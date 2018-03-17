Andrew McCabe, The Fired Former No. 2 At The FBI, Wrote Memos About His Interactions With Trump

Andrew McCabe, the fired former deputy director of the FBI, kept personal memos detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, as well as what happened during the time period when the president fired former FBI director James Comey, a source familiar with the situation told BuzzFeed News.

McCabe no longer has the memos, the source noted, detailing that they are the same kind of memos that were kept by Comey.

Both CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that special counsel Robert Mueller had the memos. A spokesperson for the Special Counsel's Office declined to comment on the issue, and a Justice Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that she did not know whether Mueller's office had the memos.

The Associated Press first reported the existence of the McCabe memos on Saturday afternoon, following Attorney General Jeff Sessions decision on Friday night to fire McCabe due what he wrote was an "unauthorized disclosure" to the media and a lack of candor with investigators.

Shortly after the AP broke the news of the memos, Trump continued his attacks on Comey, McCabe, and the broader government he has now run for nearly 14 months, lashing out about "tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State" and, specifically, about the response of the "Fake News" to McCabe being "caught, called out and fired."