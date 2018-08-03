A Judge Says The Trump Administration Must Reinstate DACA Because They Gave No "Rational" Reason For Ending It

"A conclusory assertion that a prior policy is illegal, accompanied by a hodgepodge of illogical or post hoc policy assertions, simply will not do."

A federal judge said on Friday that the Trump administration must reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in its entirety — because the Department of Homeland Security failed to "give a rational

explanation for its decision" to end it.

US District Judge John D. Bates — who has been hearing the challenge brought by the NAACP and others to the administration's decision to end DACA — put his decision on hold for 20 days "to permit the government to determine whether it intends to appeal the Court’s decision and, if so, to seek a stay pending appeal."

Bates initially ruled against the administration in April, but put his ruling on hold to give the government a chance to provide a rational for its decision.

In Friday's ruling, Bates found that "the Court sees no reason to change its earlier determination that DACA’s rescission was arbitrary and capricious."



In his conclusion, Bates appeared to make an effort to preempt criticism from Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Trump's supporters.

"The Court did not hold in its prior opinion, and it does not hold today, that DHS lacks the statutory or constitutional authority to rescind the DACA program. Rather, the Court simply holds that if DHS wishes to rescind the program—or to take any other action, for that matter—it must give a rational explanation for its decision," he wrote. "A conclusory assertion that a prior policy is illegal, accompanied by a hodgepodge of illogical or post hoc policy assertions, simply will not do."

