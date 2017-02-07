Twitter Tackles Trolls With Three New Anti-Harassment Features

The company announces changes to timeline and search designed to hide "potentially abusive or low-quality" tweets and a policy update intended to crack down on abusive accounts from repeat offenders.

In November, Twitter introduced a trio of features intended to combat abuse, hate speech, and trolling — a mute filter, muted conversation threads, and new user report infrastructure. Today, the company unveiled three more, making good on its public pledge last week to work more quickly to make its platform a safer place. Twitter introduced new "safe search" results, a timeline change intended to collapse "potentially abusive or low-quality" tweets, and a new effort to crack down on the creation of new abusive accounts from repeat offenders.

On Twitter, shutting down serial harassers requires a time-consuming, inefficient whack-a-mole style of policing because it's so easy for trolls to quickly return to the platform with a new identity after they've been banned. To stop this, Twitter is implementing a stricter policy that will "identify people who have been permanently suspended and stop them from creating new accounts." The company didn't say how it plans to enforce this policy.

Twitter is also rolling out new "safe search" results to filter out tweets that "contain potentially sensitive content and Tweets from blocked and muted accounts." While it's unclear exactly how Twitter defines "potentially sensitive" content — and how effective its filters will be in parsing and weeding out abuse — the change could help people more easily avoid content they don't want to see.

Finally, Twitter is changing its timeline to identify "potentially abusive and low-quality replies": It's created a mechanism that collapses them. These tweets will still be discoverable, but you'll need to click a "Show less relevant replies" button to see them. According to Twitter, it will look like this: