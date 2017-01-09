Twitter Reinstates Woman Who Tweeted Screenshots Of Her Trolls' Abuse

Alexandra Brodsky is a co-founder of Know Your IX, an organization that advocates for students’ rights to an education free from gender-based violence. She now works at National Women’s Law Center. This weekend Brodsky received a number of harassing tweets from anti-Semitic trolls, replete with Holocaust imagery and phrases like, "Welcome to Trump's America. See you in the camps!" Brodsky promptly reported the tweets to Twitter and screenshotted the offending tweets. Then, "to highlight the new normal in Trump's America and put pressure on Twitter to suspend the users," she tweeted those screenshots to her 5,047 followers.

Hours later, according to Brodsky, Twitter locked her account, telling her that she'd need to delete the offending images in order to regain access to it. Brodsky's trolls, meanwhile, had not been suspended. "So let's get this straight: Twitter still hasn't suspended all the bigots I reported, but they have suspended me for calling out bigotry," Brodsky wrote in a post to her Facebook page Monday morning. "I call bullshit."