Twitter Says This Behavior Doesn't Qualify As Abuse

According to Twitter's rules, "you may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease." Update: After media attention, the account in question has been taken down.

Kelly Ellis is a software engineer at Medium. She's verified on Twitter and has roughly 11,000 followers. And for the past week or so, Ellis has been the subject of relentless targeted abusive tweets from @fredcarson915. Among the barrage of 70 tweets (all of which were posted to Medium by Ellis), @fredcarson9151 tells Ellis he wishes she would be raped and calls her a "psychotic man hating 'feminist.'"

When Ellis reported the abuse, Twitter replied that its investigation found the alleged violent and abusive tweets did not violate Twitter's rules, which prohibit tweets involving violent threats, harassment, and hateful conduct. Twitter's rules explicitly state that one may not "threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease."

Anyhow, here are some tweets that Twitter says do not rise to the level of violent, abusive, or hateful: