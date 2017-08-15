Trump's Press Conference Was A Rallying Cry For The Pro-Trump Media

"We primetime now," pro-Trump Twitter personality Jack Posobiec tweeted during the press conference.

The pro-Trump media spent much of the weekend blasting the press for what it considered biased coverage of the tragedy in Charlottesville, while denouncing the actions of the anti-fascist protesters who clashed with neo-Nazis in the streets.

At a press conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday, the president echoed pro-Trump activists' talking points. They were, in a word, delighted.