Today’s Apple Keynote Was Tomorrow’s Opening Argument

Apple wants you to see the company less as gadget maker and more as a powerful, benevolent, world-shaping force.

A big Apple keynote has, essentially, just two components: a big product-oriented advertising spectacle that’s meticulously planned and produced, plus a state of the union that addresses the company itself and how it wants to be seen. Typically, that state of the union is a victory lap of big, impressive sales numbers. But today, more so than at any other event in recent memory, Apple wants you to see the company less as gadget maker and more as a powerful, benevolent, world-shaping force.



Apple events have a reputation for being almost cruelly long. The company takes its time, completely controlling the technology and even mainstream news cycles for hours on end. A parade of senior executives focus painstakingly on the smallest technical updates, milking applause lines for features like 802.11ac Wi-Fi compatibility.

Today was different from the very first minute. Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage and, after a brief mention of the company’s upcoming 40-year anniversary, dove right into the company's most pressing issue: a national security and privacy fight against the FBI.

“We need to decide as a nation how much power the government should have over our data and over our privacy,” he said, sounding more like a trial lawyer giving closing arguments than a CEO at a press conference (Apple’s trial against the FBI begins tomorrow).

Though the crowd was gathered to get a look at a new iPhone, Cook was more interested in emphasizing what the product has come to mean and the role it has assumed in our lives. “It is a deeply personal device,” he said. “For many of us, the iPhone is an extension of ourselves.”

This is all somewhat heady territory to kick off an event that can usually best be described as gadget porn.

It didn’t stop there. The keynote segued into a comprehensive review of Apple’s plans to reduce its environmental impact: how it’s building solar farms in China that don’t disturb indigenous yak populations; how it’s using previously recycled paper from sustainably managed forests for packaging; how it built a cute and slightly terrifying robot named Liam that disassembles and strips down old Apple hardware in order to recycle it into new factory parts. The company went over its programs in detail using words like “responsibility” and “impact.” It wasn’t sexy — it was serious.