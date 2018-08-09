Here's Why Microsoft Threatened To Ban Gab Over Hate Speech

The free speech social network has been given 48 hours to "remove posts that advocate for ‘ritual death by torture’ and the ‘complete eradication’ of all Jews."

Gab — the free speech social network that's become a favorite of the alt-right — was notified on Thursday that it has 48 hours to remove hate speech from its site before Microsoft ceases hosting services for the site. Gab founder Andrew Torba first posted the news via email.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the request, noting that the company received complains "about specific posts on Gab.ai that advocate ‘ritual death by torture’ and the ‘complete eradication’ of all Jews." According to Microsoft, the posts are incitements of violence that are both against Microsoft Azure's policies and not protected by the First Amendment.

In a tweet, Torba said that, if Microsoft Azure acts on its demands, the site will be significantly impacted. "Gab will go down for weeks/months," he wrote.