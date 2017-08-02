Here Is Anthony Scaramucci's "Communications Plan" From Before He Was Fired

Recently ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci had big plans for the job, according to a draft of a memo he planned to send to White House staff.

The memo — dated July 30 and titled "Communications Plan" — appears to be a detailed outline for White House staff with five ranked "priorities," labeled: "Improve the Culture," "Comms is a Customer Service Operation—POTUS is the Number One Customer," "Make the News—We Go First," "Fill the Content Void," and "Jobs, Jobs, Jobs."

Scaramucci confirmed the authenticity of the document in a text to BuzzFeed News, saying "it's my memo."

Under each list of priorities, Scaramucci outlined — with plenty of bullet points — how he planned to reboot a beleaguered press office, and "foster better working relationships" with the "MSM."



The memo was first posted in full on Medium by pro-Trump media personality Mike Cernovich, who is reporting that Scaramucci plans to hold a press conference announcing that he "will be setting up an off-West Wing communications shop with the sole purpose of helping the President."

Asked about his future plans, Scaramucci told BuzzFeed News "you'll be hearing more about it next week."

Internally, the memo indicates that Scaramucci planned to "professionalize" the comms team. "For example," he wrote, "no WH communication staffer goes home without returning all calls, emails, and texts. People may not like our answers—but they should always be treated professionally and respectfully (obviously, this starts with the new Director of Communications)."



Scaramucci's ideas for the new gig ran the gamut from the traditional — "identify and engage a broader network of surrogates/validators to make TV appearances, write op-eds, etc" to the unconventional — an online lottery to play golf with Trump and reality-show-based "video content that constructively operates as 'The President Donald J. Trump' show."

A number of these ideas suggest bypassing the traditional, mainstream media in order to appeal straight to the base. In the memo, Scaramucci calls this "the refined Roger Ailes theory," in which the White House would "exercise influence over the news cycle because POTUS and the government make news—(i.e. do things on a daily basis that matter). An effective Comms shop will dictate the news of the day on most days."



Scaramucci — who in his first days on the job repeatedly went on TV to threaten firings of White House staffers, and publicly accused then-chief of staff Reince Priebus of being the primary source of White House leaks — also called for staff to be more civil and humble. "Make it clear that horn tooting and denigrating colleagues is unacceptable," the memo reads.

The memo also calls for an end to the leaks that have plagued the White House since the inauguration. "No more threats about leaking and internal game playing - anyone who takes actions that do not serve the President will be dismissed - period," the memo says. "We will eliminate the bad eggs and send a powerful message to the remaining staff that well-intentioned mistakes are acceptable, but misconduct is not."

Throughout the document, Scaramucci lays out plans to produce more content in-house — something that many in the pro-Trump media have been hoping the White House would do to go "direct to the base." The memo states that, "WH should vastly increases the amount of visual, video, and graphical images that it produces to communicate our message(s)." It also suggests that "Comms could produce short (3-5 minute) videos with selected visitors to the WH."

But Scaramucci — unlike the boss he was poised to serve — expressed no intentions to go to war with the media. "POTUS can choose to fight with the media, but Comms can not," he wrote. "Comms should seek to de-escalate tensions with the media."



Among other suggestions, Scaramucci's memo indicates a preference for presidential op-eds in major newspapers.

"POTUS should regularly provide op-ed pieces to major publications. The op-eds will (almost always) produce the story of the day, and POTUS will be setting the terms of the discussion," the memo reads. "Most Presidents have used op-eds sparingly to maximize effect. But, the media world has changed, and POTUS should write frequent op-eds to advance his agenda (and use adversarial newspapers to his own advantage)."

The memo ends with a personal to-do list, in which Scaramucci lays out a series of meetings he planned to have with incoming chief of staff Gen. John Kelly and other members of the White House staff, including Steve Bannon ("I want his insight and help. He presumably has an opinion on how Comms can operate more effectively," the memo says). Also included is a list of mainstream media reporters he planned to meet with, including the New York Times' Maggie Haberman and The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza — whose interview with Scaramucci last week turned into a story that many speculated helped lead to Scaramucci's ouster. "Meet with Ryan Lizza," the memo reads. "Not to litigate the past—to reset for moving forward."

Here's the memo in full:

