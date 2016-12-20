These Are All The Accounts Donald Trump Retweeted During The Campaign BuzzFeed News analyzed all the accounts Donald Trump retweeted during his presidential campaign. What we found are clues as to whom the president-elect views as a fitting surrogate. Twitter

With the touch of the retweet button, Donald Trump — who has some 17.5 million followers — can program the news cycle. He can amplify formerly unknown accounts, signal what voices he's listening to, and tacitly endorse individuals and ideas, no matter how controversial: Trump, more than any politician or powerful figure with access to a smartphone, understands and uses the now-clichéd "retweets are not endorsements" maxim to his advantage. To better understand which individuals and institutions the president-elect relies on as social media surrogates, BuzzFeed News compiled a complete list of users Trump has retweeted since he launched his presidential campaign. We reviewed 26,377 of Trump’s 34,152 tweets, which we received through the Twitter API and developer Brendan Brown, who has archived Trump’s tweets beyond what is accessible via the API (a stream of data that includes information like tweet text, time, and date). We filtered that data down to the 2,760 hyperlinks tweeted by Trump’s personal Twitter account since he announced his candidacy in June 2015 up until December 15 of this year. By programmatically expanding the links, we were able to narrow them down to the links he tweeted from Twitter (retweets show up as links from twitter.com when downloaded as data), filtered out the ones that were media tweets, and were left with all the manual, regular, and quote tweets Trump had sent through his account. Fourteen of the accounts that Trump has retweeted are no longer active. Among those 14, five accounts — White GenocideTM, babo_siren, Campaign_Trump, patrioticpepe, and TMoody — were suspended (Twitter suspends accounts when users violate its rules, most commonly if the account spams people, may have been hacked, or is engaging in abusive behavior). Analysis of the accounts Trump has retweeted reveals several distinct patterns: Trump appears willing to retweet almost anyone. Unlike most mainstream politicians, who carefully select the accounts they'll amplify, Trump is comfortable retweeting a truly diverse array of accounts. Just last month, the President-elect retweeted a 16-year-old from California as evidence to support a Twitter feud with CNN. He does not discriminate based on number of followers (he retweeted an account with just two followers), number of tweets (he retweeted the first tweet from a woman who, to date, has only tweeted five times), or the contents of someone's account bio (he retweeted one user whose bio at the time was: "Mexico, get ready to receive your finest citizens back! Rapists, Thieves & Perverts").

"@FiIibuster: @jeffzeleny Pathetic - you have no sufficient evidence that Donald Trump did not suffer from voter fraud, shame! Bad reporter.

But he is most likely to boost the signal from his inner circle and friendly members of the press. The accounts he retweets the most were those of campaign advisers and some chosen members of the press, including his social media lead, Dan Scavino (21 retweets); his son Eric Trump (5); Fox News' Greta Van Susteren (4); MSNBC host Joe Scarborough (4); former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (3); Lifezette editor and conservative pundit Laura Ingraham (3); and Bloomberg Politics' Mark Halperin (2). The president-elect, despite his repeated claims of a deeply biased mainstream media, retweets a high number of legacy media outlets. Among his most tweeted news accounts: Fox News (7 retweets), Fox and Friends (6), ABC (3), CNN (3), and Morning Joe (2). In nearly every instance, the retweeted accounts shared news items or memes about polls that favored Trump (many from the primaries), or negative articles about Hillary Clinton — many of them aggregations of WikiLeaks emails. Trump also appears to be eager to promote positive news about him from pop culture and entertainment accounts, as evidenced by his retweeting Saturday Night Live's account three times.



"@Albusinvogue: @Sia is performing, DonaldTrump is hosting. Tonight's #saturdaynightlive is going to be legendary. "

On occasion, Trump will retweet a user from the other side of the aisle. This tends to happen under two circumstances: 1) When an account says something positive about him (in one instance, Trump retweeted former Obama Senior Advisor Dan Pfeiffer, who suggested Trump understood the internet better than most Democrats):

Thank you Dan--I agree! Best wishes. https://t.co/DAEomTNoMq

2) To attempt to attack his opponents — as he did here last June with Hillary Clinton:

How long did it take your staff of 823 people to think that up--and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted? https://t.co/gECLNtQizQ

He has retweeted accounts with clear ties to the alt-right on numerous occasions. Trump recently told the New York Times he disavowed the movement and suggested he didn't "want to energize the group." However, throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump retweeted three separate users with the words "alt-right" in their bios. He retweeted "WhiteGenocideTM," and four with "nationalist" in their bios. One account that the president-elect retweeted (a bot, it turns out) had the phrase "#GoebbelsMindset" in the bio — a reference to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister in Hitler's Germany. Other items of note include: — 151 of the 294 individual accounts Trump retweeted during the campaign mention the word "Trump" in the bio or account display name. — 22 accounts have the Make America Great Again hashtag, #MAGA, in theirs. — 14 accounts have the word "deplorable" in the bio or account display name. — 9 accounts have the word "veteran" in the bio or account display name. — 2 accounts have a frog emoji in the bio or account display name, presumably a reference to Pepe. But there's no better way to get a peek into Trump's Twitter mindset than to explore the accounts he's retweeted for yourself. Below, we've included every account he's retweeted, in order of the number of times Trump has RT'd the account (Of note: the bios and follower counts are current as of when BuzzFeed News scraped the data on December 7th, 2016, and may not necessarily reflect the bio or follower accounts on the day Trump retweeted them). There's also a full graphic at the end of the list. KEY: ACCOUNT DISPLAY NAME (FOLLOWERS): ACCOUNT BIO. 21 Retweets: Dan Scavino Jr (241,484 followers): June 2015 - Current: Director of Social Media & Senior Advisor to President-elect Donald J. Trump #Transition2017 • #TrumpTrain Conductor 18 Retweets: Official Team Trump (372,885 followers): Welcome To The Official #TeamTrump Account. Together, We WILL #MakeAmericaGreatAgain! #AmericaFirst

7 Retweets: Fox News (12,068,826 followers): America’s Strongest Primetime Lineup Anywhere! Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos. 6 Retweets: FOX & Friends (700,152 followers): America's #1 cable morning news show

5 Retweets: Eric Trump (725,051 followers): EVP of Development & Acquisitions, The Trump Organization. Founder of EricTrumpFDN benefiting StJude Children's Research Hospital. Husband to LaraLeaTrump

4 Retweets: Joe Scarborough (653,550 followers): We can love completely without complete understanding. Greta Van Susteren (1,109,570 followers): Retweets are just retweets; RT does not mean I agree or disagree....I am merely retweeting;check out video reports https://t.co/BpGqSgCJU9 3 Retweets: GENE (7,535 followers): blocked by rosie followed by marcuslemonis boygeorge & scottBaio Legal Italian Immigrant. Proud US Citizen,World Traveler With 25 Years of Business Dealings Newt Gingrich (1,784,072 followers): Husband, father, grandfather, citizen, small businessman, author, former Speaker of the House.

"@LeghanLiptak712: CNN tried to destroy Donald Trump with vaccine autism question, but he gave this AMAZING response http://t.co/nQttFpyzaC"

Laura Ingraham (1,118,943): Mom, Editor-in-Chief of LifeZette. Host, The Laura Ingraham Show, 9 to Noon ET. Listen live, join Laura365 to listen 24/7. Fox News. https://t.co/Wu93dy29HT ABC News (8,248,722 followers): See the whole picture with ABC News. Join us on Facebook: https://t.co/ewMNZ54axm

Saturday Night Live (1,749,560): The official Twitter handle for Saturday Night Live. Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c! #SNL GOP (1,056,143 followers): Updates from the Republican National Committee #LeadRight2016 CNN (30,043,735 followers): It’s our job to #GoThere and tell the most difficult stories. Come with us! 2 Retweets: Trump 4 Women (14,198 followers): SEE TheTRUMPetts #1 OFFICIAL TRUMP TRAIN Vid #TeamTRUMP HIT SONGWRITERS =USMC / LEO VETS Don Vito (23,804 followers): American Patriot #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #AmericaFirst TheAmericanLifeStyle (3,616 followers): Our American journey Start Now. •blest• #TeamTrump #TrumpPence16 #MAGA DonaldJTrumpJr IvankaTrump EricTrump TiffanyATrump Deplorable Vlad (8,582 followers): Waterboarding's too good for them. I'm staking my vote on TRUMP!



Diamond and Silk® (197,218 followers): #STUMP4TRUMPBABY #CHOOCHOOBABY #DITCHANDSWITCHNOW #STUMP4TRUMPGIRLS #TheUnitedStatesNotTheDividedStates Trump Phenomenon (2,863 followers): Trump Landslide 2016 Willie Robertson (2,441,160 followers): President of Duck and Buck Commander. Personality on both, Duck Dynasty and Buck Commander Protected by Under Armour. Morning Joe (280,073 followers): Live tweet during the show! Links to must-read op-eds and other features. Feed managed by MJ staff. Retweets not necessarily endorsements. Gravis Marketing (2,823 followers): Gravis Marketing is a communications company, specializing in public opinion polls, public relations, political strategy, and research. Roni Seale (6,210 followers): But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.

Matthew 19:26 (KJV) Piers Morgan (5,292,866 followers): ''One day you're the cock of the walk, the next a feather duster.' Mark Halperin (253,218 followers): Managing editor, Bloomberg Politics; host, With All Due Respect; correspondent/EP, SHO_TheCircus; co-author, Game Change & Double Down Safety (3,215,464 followers): Helping you stay safe on Twitter. NRA (4,13,722 followers): National Rifle Association of America #NRA

Emily Miller (58,635 followers): Senior Political Correspondent OANN. Armed. Wannabe Surfer. Author of Emily Gets Her Gun. https://t.co/kuOGeQfYgc Ivanka Trump (2,498,905 followers): Wife, mother, entrepreneur. EVP, Trump Org. Founder, https://t.co/qWTVy424t8. Author, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success (out in March) Joseph Monaco (2,567 followers): I HATE racists! Proud to be followed by Bill Mitchell Mitchellvii I'm strongly supporting Mr. Trump for President! #TrumpPence16 #NYPD #FDNY #TrumpTrain #MAGA Tom Winter (12,664 followers): NBC News Investigations reporter based in NYC focusing on Police, Courts, Corruption, Financial Fraud, and Homeland Security stories across the Eastern U.S.

Jason Bergkamp (59,251 followers): #keksec | #NS | Nationalist ✠ | 0.2% Chosen and proud | An Anglo's worst adversary | #GoebbelsMindset Katrina Pierson (242,737 followers): Senior Advisor Transition2017 & Former realDonaldTrump Natl Campaign Spokeswoman #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #Transition2017 #MAGA ABC News Politics (306,398 followers): Following ABC News' political team with tweets by: aabramson evanmcmurry and nickirossoll Mark Cuban (6,040,253 followers): #DallasStrong 1 Retweet: Richard Hernandez (979 followers): Formerly NVGOP. Conservative. Originalist. Prior intern at Kramerica Industries. Tweets are my own. Temeculan. Trump2016Media (3,528 followers): My #Trump2016 Website is Updated Daily: 1000+ Interviews & Rallys, Articles, News, Media realDonaldTrump #TrumpTrain #MakeAmericaGreatAgain Electra Goldwell (284 followers): I want God to make America Great again! Amy Colley Tyson (403 followers): Follower of Christ, Wife, Mother, Family Nurse Practitioner, Former Miss Tennessee USA 2005, Supporter of H. Res. 752 and Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation Donald Trump Florida (5,231 followers): Donald J. Trump for President (Florida - Official) MariaRandisiErnandez (989 followers): Special Education Teacher &(Child Advocate).Interests:ELVIS, Hollywood,Music, Politics,Travel, Working Out,#TrumpStrong #MAGA#TrumpTrain

*** NO LISTS or B Blocked NO LISTS or B Blocked RealBill (47 followers): [No bio listed.]





Politics Today (54,257 followers): || CONSERVATIVE NEWS NETWORK|| News/Politics/Opinion - Reporter/Pundit #PoliticsToday Articles/Commentary Facebook: https://t.co/7wFggE8CL2 #Fact Montana4Trump (1,452 followers): God Bless America. Conservative Catholic mother-daughter team Tweeted by: realDonaldTrump, mercedesschlapp, MattSchlapp, ktmcfarland.

USA For Trump 2016 (80,568 followers): Official USA for Trump 2016 Follow our new President Trump News Page TrumpsNewsDaily for great Trump news articles about his presidency!

Political Polls (46,266 followers): We are a non-partisan group dedicated to keep you informed with recent political polls from trusted polling companies and predictions from reputable pundits.

Antonio Valencia (18 followers): [No bio listed.]

Karen Posey (15 followers): [No bio listed.]

JohnnyBoy (2 followers): [No bio listed.]

Corey R. Lewandowski (175,221 followers): CNN Political Commentator and former Campaign Manager for Donald J. Trump for President. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #Trump2016

Eustace Bagge (291 followers): As seen on Fortune, Time, CSPAN. Aspiring Frogtwitterati.

Citizen Dale (19024 followers): Ind Engineer & business owner. Captain-Trumptbird Calling Team We've made over 80,000 calls for Donald J Trump! Producer of the Monster Vote video for Trump!

Deplorable C Lewis (1,223 followers): I VOTED for DONALD TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT If you support DONALD SPREAD THE TRUMP MESSAGE. #Trump45 #POTUS45 #DrainTheSwamp

Deplorable MP95B (15,705 followers): US Army MP Veteran (No Combat) firm believer in US Constitution & 2A. NRA Lifetime Member. Strong Trump supporter. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #Trump2016 #NRA #FL

RSBN TV (38,820 followers): Right Side Broadcasting Network. Following realdonaldtrump wherever he goes. #1 source for live political event coverage.

DiCristo Trump Won (4,833 followers): Love For God & Country. Make America Great Again! American Revolution Part Deus! TRUMP! Nov8 win gave us fighting chance! we have to beat Elites! #MAGA

Polling Hub (44 followers): Polling averages for the 2016 U.S. presidential primaries. Accurate and up to date, we're the most detailed poll aggregator tracking the 2016 presidential race.

Deplorable-Sweetie (22,432 followers): #Trumpette Put Americans first! #Trump2016 ˚\( *** ❛‿❛)/˚ MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! I will fight for MY PEOPLE. #Nationalist No rapefugees or illegals! #TrumpStrong

❛‿❛)/˚ MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! I will fight for MY PEOPLE. #Nationalist No rapefugees or illegals! #TrumpStrong Italians For Trump (57,540 followers): We are ITALIAN-AMERICANS who proudly support realDonaldTrump our President-elect of the USA! #Italians4Trump #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA #PEOTUS #IoVotoNo

NEPA for TRUMP (26,889 followers): Official realDonaldTrump Northeastern Pennsylvania #TeamTrumpPA #Trump2016 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #TeamTrump #AmericaFirst #ImWithYou #TrumpTrain #TrumpPence16

TrumpCoastOfSC (8,678 followers): Retweets & quoted tweets do not equal endorsement or agreement. Follow me also at https://t.co/bkXkkAj4cU

Deplorable Distler (1,247 followers): Donald J Trump is Americas last chance. LET FREEDOM RING!!



Bryan Ranzetta (260 followers): when kids look at me I say this is because I didn't eat my vegetables Elsa Aldeguer (1752 followers): Proud Latina Trump supporter from Los Angeles California God bless America and our New President Donald J Trump

Valdosta Monkey (116 followers): Wild monkey roaming the City of Valdosta. Always down for Netflix and peel. Lets Make America Great Again.



Students for Trump (46,128 followers): Proud to be a part of history in helping to elect #PresidentTrump. Now, let's #MakeAmericaGreatAgain! Joy Reborn (29,873 followers): Mother, Conservative, Constitutionalist #CHRISTIAN #ProLIFE #2A #MolonLabe #III% #IStandWithIsrael Joel 3:2 Isa. 60:12 #Trump2016 #MAGA https://t.co/E1HO5CDqw6 Democrats for Trump (59,902 followers): I helped stop Criminal Hillary by rallying thousands of Dems behind Trump. I'm the voice of the Left for Unity. I can help end the protests so we can #MAGA

Women4Donald (6,611 followers): A group devoted to show America that Donald J. Trump is LOVED by Women! See more Trump-related ads/videos at tfgnews gqforbes4 and dt_ads

Robert Bobby (72 followers): A Sephardic Jew; Born-again, Holy Spirit filled and purchased by the precious Blood of YESHUA Ha MASHIACH (JESUS the MESSIAH); American Patriot!!!

Trump Supporter (2,805 followers): Proud DeplorableTrump Supporter!No more Career Politicians #RN #TrumpPence16 Trolls/Lists Blocked TrumpMag https://t.co/rN3XgCvpta #dtmag #MAGA

AMERICAN TERRY (5,905 followers): Ret Police Officer, Patrolman, Select Enforcement Team, Detective Bureau, Support 2nd (A), Honor my oath, Patriots who voted for Trump I salute you! 🏻

Trump New Media (113,029 followers): New #IndependentMediaNetwork created by the people, of the people & for the people! #DonaldTrumpPatriot #MAKEAMERICAGREATAGAIN #RISEUPAMERICA #GODBLESSTRUMP

Country Girl (1,551 followers): The Best Is Yet To Come! #America #Transitioning #NRA #USPSA #CCW #PJNET #tcot #2a #TRUMP #CHRIST

Genesis (7,210 followers): Evolution is a flawed Theory

Trump 2016 (23,321 followers): #Trump2016

Sara (3,083 followers): Establishment Politicians & Mainstream Media Are The Problem - Very Corrupt! Bankrupting USA While Enriching Themselves. Followed by seanhannity #TrumpPence16

Kotcha #MAGA (37,064 followers): Awesome American Wife, Mother, Friend #Trump2016 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

Greg Jeffery (3604 followers): Love nature, my pups, talking about politics

KIRK (981 followers): 5th generation veteran our daughter is the 6th love our country and no other. if you live and work here and hate this country everyone needs to know it wake up

#NeverRomney (3,187 followers): Americanism NOT Globalism will be our Credo #MAGA #FreeJulian #BigLeagueTruth Grab 'Em By The

T (5,584 followers): Christian, conservative, Independent, Civil Engineer, Virginia Tech grad, #CCOT Please No DM or Lists!

Ryan White (13 followers): [No bio listed.]

MAGA (756 followers): Common Sense Conservativeâ—Think of Simple Things Firstâ—ANTI-Career Politicians â—Anti-MSMâ—PRO-Future Generations â—Pro-Termlimits 4 Congress & SCOTUSâ—

Carol Whitehurst (1,166 followers): I live in a college town. Forever Jewish!!! & Native American!! Shalom *** *** *** Make America Great Again!! *** *** *** *** DONALD TRUMP *** *** US *** *** NAVY MOM *** *** *** *** FORMER NEW YORKER *** *** *** *** ***

Make America Great Again!!DONALD TRUMPUSNAVY MOMFORMER NEW YORKER Victoria Saxton (3,428 followers): Deep Gratitude to Military & Police~OUR FINEST~Pray For Safety~Taking Our Country Back Patriots~Praying daily for AMERICA/TRUMP & ISRAEL. Proud Deplorable :)

TrumpTrain (19,920 followers): Trump is now the President-Elect. NOW WE GET TO MAKE CHANGES THAT WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN https://t.co/Ug7SXfRklt

GoogleTrends (157,472 followers): Official Google data and visualizations from the GoogleNewsLab team

Cookie20151223 (1,202 followers): Trump.

North Star (765 followers): Alt-Right. Proud unapologetically Pro-White American.Free speech advocate,ALT-RIGHT



John Wayne's Spirit (55 followers): If John Wayne were alive, he'd kick your small minded ass. Tammy Southwick (888 followers): Member Golden Key international honours Society, Student St.Petersburg College Clearwater, Fl, Paralegal Studies Major, Civil litigation, criminal, civil rights

Amanda Lemay (232 followers): [No bio listed.]

Dan Pfeiffer (114,806 followers): VP of Communications and Policy for GoFundMe. Former Senior Advisor to President Obama, current CNN contributor, co-host of Keepin' it 1600 podcast

Free At Last (283 followers): Very happy to be single after 32 yr marriage and love all the freedom I been missing. I'm a Conservative, pro choice before 12wks,Texas born and bred #Trump2016

Thunder! (4,582 followers): Independent, Moderate. Consultant, software systems design & development.

Karl (900 followers): Descendant of Slaves that fought /died for America so yeah, God Bless America! #EndSlavery #NRA #Christian, #Vet, Database Admin #Trump.

Adam D. Brown (25,964 followers): Entrepreneur | Social & Political Commentator

Retweet ≠ Endorsement

Breitbart London (43405 followers): Editor in Chief RaheemKassam - News, analysis, and more from the London team. Got a news tip? Message us at https://t.co/temX8ePNro

Josh Laird (39 followers): [No bio listed.]

CherokeeShaman53 (556 followers): Independent Conservative, Constitutionalist, US Armed Forces Veteran, Texan, Yahweh GOD & Yahshua CHRIST fearing Man.

#LesDeplorables #TRUMP2016 #WakeUpAmerica

Trump Ferry Point (21,929 followers): The Official Twitter page of Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. World-class, award winning championship golf course framed by the spectacular Manhattan skyline.

ct (20840 followers): [No bio listed.]

#TweetTweet (13,115 followers): *** ConstitutionalConservative Followed by RepJimDuncanNC GovJohnSununu JamesRosenFNC SeanHannity #StandIsrael LoveOurVeteransTroops Love JesusChrist ProLife ***

ConstitutionalConservative Followed by RepJimDuncanNC GovJohnSununu JamesRosenFNC SeanHannity #StandIsrael LoveOurVeteransTroops Love JesusChrist ProLife DHT1977 (82 followers): Broken homes=disparity. Disparity=dependence. Dependence=Dem voters. Democrats=Fans of broken homes. Forget #MyBrothersKeeper; #MyChildsParent is what we need.

Tracy Clemons (2,289 followers): Reporter, Houston transplant, native Virginian, husband, father of a busy two year old, UVA alum, Alpha Phi Alpha ('06)

Michael Moers (18 followers): [No bio listed.]

Dwjxn (2,428 followers): [No bio listed.]

Kevin Scott (191 followers): ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒE

HELLION

TRUMPINATOR (5,797 followers): Teflon Trump: 'so, here's the story' Republican Red Inauguration

YUGE tshirt sale

https://t.co/p7dBK21Q6u https://t.co/pV3iBQpzXq…

American Hank (33,748 followers): Christian. Populist. Alt-Right. Support Trump. I'm with You. gab - HankRearden

Wolves for Trump (2,945 followers): Proud Patriot, Anti-Party Politics, Pro 2A, Donald Trump absolutely, Retired, Viet Nam Era Veteran, USMC, Die hard American

J. Styborski (217 followers): #CreativeMind / Baseball Advisor+Evaluator 90+Pros, Grandfather pitched for #Yankees 1927-32 / I tweet it up about baseball+politics.

Stella Storm (1,919 followers): America, Love it or Leave!

I have been for Trump from day 1;

Teacher, marketer, WonderWoman & Statue of Liberty were my childhood heroes.

I love America & Truth

T (50 followers): [No bio listed.]

MrMan (280 followers): Make America Great Again!

TaylorEdwards (1,878 followers): anti-#globalist because all nations have a right to self-determination. senior software dev so can spot flawed-logic a mile away #MAGA

VOTE FOR TRUMP 2016 (37429 followers): America Needs #Trump2016!

I am a COUNTER PUNCHER! #WOMEN4TRUMP

Strengthen The US (1,11,236 followers): The #TrumpTrain Station! End politics as usual that is destroying America. #Trump will #MakeAmericaGreatAgain! #Trump2016 #AlwaysTrump #USA1ST RT≠endorsement

#DrainTheSwamp (465 followers): Most cops are not bad, most people of color are not criminals, most Americans are not racists, most liberals either lie, or are very misinformed.

Conservative Tribune (75,193 followers): Small government, free markets, and traditional values.

Marcos G, MBA, PMP (1,095 followers): Former Army Airborne & Coast Guard Gunner's Mate, Certified Project Manager, Happy Curmudgeon, I love Florida

Edward Francis II (10 followers): Taking Over The World!

Diane Hauschildt (5,739 followers): 2016 ...WoohooAmerica--Thanks for GETTING IT RIGHT! -TRUMP-TRUMP-TRUMP- #Maga #AmericaFirst

Rep. Roger Williams (4,212 followers): I am honored to represent the 25th Congressional District of Texas. Member of FinancialCmte.

The Forgotten Man (426 followers): Mexico, get ready to receive your finest citizens back! Rapists, Thieves & Perverts



Yoo Hoo (2,861 followers): Imperfect Christian, America-loving Conservative. Hoping we save our Republic. *** *** *** NO LISTS *** *** *** #BasketOfDeporables

NO LISTS#BasketOfDeporables Cindy4Trump (3,254 followers): Trump took the concerns of Americans these last years and put a strong persuasive compelling voice to it . An RN & wed 50 yrs to an USAF Vet 100% Trump!

William (606 followers): www.twitter.com

DeplorableTexasProud (3,827 followers): Support our Police,#MAGA,self accountability, strong work ethic is very important,family values, 2nd Amendment, God and Country, RN for life

Alex Mooney (1,351 followers): Proud West Virginian, Conservative, Congressman for #WV02 #wvpol

Hillary Clinton (11,546,111 followers): Wife, mom, grandma, women+kids advocate, FLOTUS, Senator, SecState, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, 2016 presidential candidate. Tweets from Hillary signed –H



christopher ✭ (53 followers): and i still watch wrestling, it's fake. ツ #WeArePennState #LakeShow

J.C. (3,660 followers): Imagine what we could accomplish as 1 People under 1 God under 1 Flag in our Country with our Amazing people

Donald J Trump

clark monroe gordon (1,101 followers): Buckeye Fan-Conservative Cowboy-Historian

javahed (2,245 followers): NO APOLOGIES ChristianConservFlagWavnTXGrandma #Patriot #Texas #CCOT #HonorChrisKyle #Troops #Veterans #LEO #MilitaryDogs #2A #NRA #TermLimits #ProLife #RevWar

Kristina Schwarz (397 followers): I Love All The Punks On Twitter.

[REDACTED email address]

Ƭαвιтнα Ɓℓιѕѕ (87,298 followers): Clinger who's sick of the left's war on Western civilization. #JesusIsLord✝ #Christian #Israel✡ #Trump2016 #TrumpTrain #MAGA (More my intro pg)

Llewellyn Evans (432 followers): 35 mm and 24 fps - Shippensburg University - Supply Chain Management

Nick (226 followers): #MakeAmericaGreatAgain https://t.co/mPyKzZm9Ey Point Park University '19/ Act 235 Certified Officer at UPMC Shadyside M.H.

Marc Sarza (171 followers): [No bio listed.]

Bryan R.. (5,930 followers): Christian. Husband. Dad of 6. Min of Youth/Children. Conservative. Blogger at https://t.co/Eohe5HMexE

J (240 followers): Work harder today for a better tomorrow!!

Liberty Bum (3,189 followers): 100% Trump! My tweets are a stream of consciousness. Not long ago, bipartisanship was a good thing and didn't mean capitulation. I endorse what I RT. #MAGA

John Fletcher (89 followers): Father of 3 children, proud Grandfather of 2 grandsons, Aberdeen FC, Arsenal FC and sports fanatic

Ryan James Girdusky (2,194 followers): Just a boy with a dream... Writer https://t.co/bM8lalA49l, amateur comic, born & raised New Yorker. Views are my own.

Amy Moreno (49,753 followers): I'm danger in the shape of something wild. I love Trump & Pugs! Senior Writer for Truthfeed. #Nationalist #NeverRomney

Women For TRUMP2020 (9,910 followers): TRUMP 2016 Conservative Libertarian Daughter of Vietnam Vet Civil Servant Teamster

WORKING AMERICANS ARE TIRED OF PAYING FOR LAZY LOSERS PUT THEM TO WORK TRUMP

BBRYSON (1,299 followers): Proud Army Vet...Sports nut..Conservative American...Working to see this Country United and no longer Divided..God Bless our Vets and Heroes in Blue.....

#NeverRomney (16,740 followers): The #TrumpMovement became Americas reality! #PresidentElectDonaldTrump #WakeUpAmerica F/B Hannity, Bolling, D'Souza- Best of Fox!

#BasketOfDeplorables

Paul Ryan (764,125 followers): Husband; Proud father of 3; Wisconsinite; Go Pack Go!

C A L A (4,519 followers): #TrumpPence2016

lizard (570 followers): Make America Great Again | former knee brace model

Andrea-Latina4Trump (7,320 followers): I'm a Latina & American CITIZEN proud to support realDonaldTrump for #POTUS2016. I tell it like it is & I don't apologize for the truth!

Celeb Curbside Run (532 followers): U.S. Veteran/ Criminal & Civil Law/Vip protection/ Corporate Security/ internal & physical Security & Security analyst / #Trumpsupporters

TheLastRefuge (26,866 followers): The Last Refuge is a rag tag bunch of misfits that do not align with political specificity. We share information, seek known truths and discuss.

Frank Hernandez (604 followers): [No bio listed.]

Isaac Filos (570 followers): God in front of me.. I'm secure..!

#Warrior #SonOfGod

Hayden Watts ® (771 followers): Door to Door Freedom Salesman. United States Marine Corps.

Nederlands-Vlaamse (2,063 followers): HHS ONDERZOEK

Mike PK (7,217 followers): Navy Crypto, OEF/OIF, B.A Intnl Relations, MBA,uneducated accordin 2 elite media & dems, Common Sense w Trump!followed by genflynn hectormorenco markgeistswp

Tammy (5,325 followers): *** Proud American & Proud of President Trump, this is America's Brexit ***

Proud American & Proud of President Trump, this is America's Brexit VisitScotland News (24,052 followers): We are Scotland’s national tourism organisation. Tweeting our latest news, announcements, industry support and business event information.

Victoria G. Gray (5,313 followers): Married,Former USMC,Hubby is Army Vietnam Vet, Pro-Constitution,Love of family,Our Troops,Patriot,#1 since day 1 Trump Supporter.Use all pictures 4 your support

Nick Short (39,404 followers): Vincit omnia veritas

Ahmed Bawazir (264 followers): ‏وَالشَّوْقُ أُمَوِيٌّ وَوَصْلُك أَنْدَلُسْ | #إبن_أبي_الوزير |

Geraldo Rivera (111,699 followers): loving husband and dad, loyal friend, fierce enemy, patriot, kick ass reporter, proud JewRican

DTB, Esq. (169 followers): Relevant facts according to CyberCiety

Meg Liquindoli (701 followers): golden retriever enthusiast. phi sig ~

MDHoskins (3,651 followers): MBA from a prestigious school in the South West - Economics, Finance & Marketing...

Strong Conservative, Constitutionalist, Religious Freedom, etc.

Cat (44 followers): Transplant from Bronx, NY to North Myrtle Beach

BoogieFinger (3,067 followers): http://t.co/2jsNV6Kj8y

Blog about the deception by the Left and much more

http://t.co/f4o5M4Bxx2

.http://t.co/Q8SybSXaHT http://t.co/1SrqmHFrZ1

Justin Sellers (168 followers): ClarionLedger photojournalist and Afghanistan war veteran. Hopeful contributor to the Drinkin_Bros. My tweets/RTs/thought bubbles DO NOT = endorsements.

alyssathegreat (802 followers): For: red, anything water, Shakespeare, festivals, #voting, church, formaggio, #energy, #daVinci, & #Texas. Anti: blowouts, droughts, and mean #geese.

eastvillagetwt (1,734 followers): Highlighting interesting things about the EastVillage, world, politics, memes, things to do in New York City, important social causes/issues and the arts.

Ben Scarborough (466 followers): Civil Engineering- Kappa Sigma - USA '18 #Blackhawks #Braves #Falcons #Hawks #MCFC #RollTide #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

Linda Suhler, Ph.D. (271,582 followers): I support President Donald J. Trump AMERICA FIRST Christian supports Family~Constitution~Capitalism~ 2A~NRA~Military~Police~Israel

#PEOTUSDonaldTrump #MAGAðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸

Malachi #Biden2020 (436 followers): Twitter has now sadly abdicated its position as a sole beacon of free speech. Voltaire's famous dictum has been quietly buried by these left wing savages.

Impact Network (23,173 followers): The Only African American Founded & Operated Christian Television Network. Here 2 Impact The Spirit,Soul & Body!

Steve Lucchino (73 followers): [No bio listed.]

Radio World (1,281 followers): Noticias e información desde Washington,Estados Unidos y informar a la comunidad hispanoparlante el mundo En español.https://t.co/E9mOSL9vrC

Leslie Robinson (42 followers):

bellaxbionda (91 followers): [No bio listed.]

Regan Harycki (249 followers): University of Maryland

Barbara Jensen (4,813 followers): Life-long learner and spinal reconstruction advocate; CA girl -- District 10 Delegate to the 2016 GOP Convention. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

John Costello (149 followers): Faith, Family, Sports & Good Music!

Brian Fraser (74,575 followers): PROUD Supporter of #PresidentElectTrump & Warrior fighting one Tweet at a time to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN !! Retweeted by the REAL Donald Trump #MAGA

Rebecca Dupler (16 followers): Working girl, wife, mother, grandmother

Michael Galvin ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (211 followers): Marquette University â€˜17 Î£Î¦Î• I'm a simple man; I like pretty dark haired women and breakfast food.

Mike (2,044 followers): Nothing good to say about Obama ? Let's be friends !!! #DrainTheSwamp #PresidentTrump #MAGA January 20th will be the END of an ERROR 🏽



tj (14 followers): [No bio listed.]

Cheryl Campbell (5,937 followers): Trump2016,TrumpTrain,All Trump NoDMs No Memes-Only authentic ppl please! Baseball Boys-keep it clean,please.Be cognizant of energy you bring

Face The Nation (126,414 followers): CBS News Face the Nation is one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television.

Frank Luntz (190,404 followers): What can I say... I'm Frank! Follow me to learn how you can be part of my next focus group. I'll help you find out what Americans really want.

Ann Coulter (1,150,041 followers): Author - follow me on #Facebook! http://t.co/i7VTQ5btPI Disregard my earlier claims that I'd never be on Facebook.

Barbara_NC (1,313 followers): Finding my place in this world day by day. Some days are good and some not so good but NEVER is there a day that Jesus doesn't make the difference in every day.

Chrissy (17,941 followers): US Navy #Veteran

President of the IAAP , Ret. LE ,

amateur genealogist, Author, I help find & reunite children and mothers lost to adoption

Ren Brewster (3,399 followers): Former US Army Paratrooper 82nd Son a USAF Major. Mayflower Direct Descendant, Frequent Guest on The BBC Team Trump Executive Member #MAGA #BREXIT #CAFT

Lawrence O'Donnell (1,178,129 followers): Host of TheLastWord with Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC.

Tina (4,456 followers): MY PERSONAL VIEWS/.Opinions Nurse/hubby FF. I am a conservative/christian 5 Beautiful children.PRESIDENT TRUMP2016

Garrett Mason (591 followers): Proud Republican Leader of the 127th Maine Senate Majority

Theresa_Cali (6,150 followers): God Bless America!

Jason Osborne (1,051 followers): The Trailblazer Group, ED of the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands GOP, Senior Communications Strategist, Dr. Ben Carson for President 2016, Bama Grad

Adam Hurst (670 followers): adventurer, mentor to the most interesting man in the world.

Luke Brinker (7,114 followers): Politics editor mic | Em dash enthusiast | Send tips, complaints, and marriage proposals to lukeatmic.com

BamaDeplorable Karen (7,315 followers): #RollTideRoll Support Vets, Ex-Dem #BlueLivesMatter #TrumpPence16. We're Taking Our Country Back! #MAGA.

#MakeAmericaGreatAgain #NeverRomney

Jason B. Grosky (1,479 followers): Prosecutor; Selectman.

Michael Glassner (21,324 followers): Donald J. Trump for President | Deputy Campaign Manager | #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #Trump2016

Savannah Rae 卌✘ (2,205 followers): #5SOSFam #Roswell4Life #NETFLIXforBandT ✡ my boys mean the world to me Luke5sos Ashton5SOS Michael5SOS Calum5SOS 5SOS xx The new music is going to be lit

Hamish (1,544 followers): Make Harambe Live Again. Enjoy trading. Bedroom Economist. Writer, 1.25% related to Kyle MacLachlan.

April LaJune (1,675 followers): Conservative Political Journalist/OpEd, part of The Fugazi News Network

babybaretta (181 followers): I believe in God the Father, the Son & the Holy Spirit, amen. (and Ohio State!)

Mike Pence (826,961 followers): Indiana Governor Mike Pence, Vice President-elect of the United States

Ann Kennedy (1,188 followers): Pro-life Constitutional Conservative Patriot dedicated to exposing liberal hypocrisy, unconstitutional lawlessnes & Islamofacism.

Joe Toohey (1,817 followers): Reporter at FOX5NY | NBCNews and MeetThePress Alum

Sean Spicer (48,765 followers): Chief Strategist & Communications Director, Republican National Cmte GOP Horrable speller, Wicked RedSox/Patriots fan Instagram = seanmspicer

Connie Cushing (94 followers): Alone again, leaning on Jesus and loving on my kids and grand daughter.

Business Insider (1,701,637 followers): What you need to know.

Jessica Newman (275 followers): Birds tweet and so do I.

MediaResearchCenter (150,308 followers): America's Media Watchdog. Parent company of NewsBusters and CNSNews.

Jim Hoft (60,893 followers): Blogger- Activist- - Where Hope Made a Comeback

Bret Baier (899,276 followers): Bret Baier is the Chief Political Anchor for FoxNews & Anchor & Executive Editor of SpecialReport with Bret Baier. Bret's book #SpecialHeart is a bestseller.

Colin Montgomerie (52,688 followers): In memory of Colin's mother the Elizabeth Montgomerie Foundation aims to raise money for cancer patients and their families. Tweets by Colin and his team.

TyrannyWillNotStand (4,113 followers): Libtards will be blocked. Do not even tell me you voted 4 an Incompetent Community Organizer Twice. Converted Liberals Welcome #TrumpTrain #BarkForMeHillary

Deplorable Me (4,855 followers): Proud Mom of 2 sons in college who aren't influenced by liberal professors. Ohio State & Cleve Cavs diehard.Followed by Sean Hannity & James Rosen

Jenn (352 followers): A whirlwind of thoughts

Sarah Palin (1,321,860 followers): Former Governor of Alaska and GOP Vice Presidential Nominee

Penny Nance (3,152 followers): CEO of CWA Married, mother of 2 great kids. Running enthusiast and coffee addict. Christian, Conservative, unapologetically Pro-Life! Author Feisty and Feminine

vibhanshu sharma (492 followers): Spirituality, Wellness, being human dream, Ready to volunteer for children, Feel free to reach me to discuss Spirituality, wellness and career.

Redlion's Den (36,922 followers): Bronze Star Recipient of Desert Storm. Coffee Drinking, realDonaldTrump Supporter. NRA and VFW Lifetime Member. Concealed Carry Firearms Instructor.

Karen (637 followers): [No bio listed.]

Bernard Vaiselberg (177 followers): [No bio listed.]

FOX Business (587,855 followers): The official Twitter page of FOX Business Network: Capitalism lives here. Ask your cable provider for FOX Business in your neighborhood.

Therese Nelson (9,891 followers): Hi,God Bless.I am Catholic/Christian in Indiana.Conservative/Patriot + Pro Life,Pro Israel Constitutionalist.Luv debate politics+religion.IRS(TaxLaw)

TIMENOUT (238,397 followers): This nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth

Melinda Ross (2,413 followers): Writer, journalist, commentator, and ordained minister. My book, A Place of Peace: Loving Support for the LGBTQ, will be available in 2017.

Leslie (2 followers): [No bio listed.]

🕎ELIANA.BENADOR🕎 (53,779 followers): 🕎BATSHEVA🕎Jewish Queen🕎 Daughter of G-D 🕎Wife of KingDavid 🕎Mother of KingSolomon🕎

Patriot Nationalist AntiFeminist AntiGlobalist #MAGA ©ElianaBenador

Jon Thornburg (9 followers): [No bio listed.]

Bob Hutt (657 followers): Striving to serve Jesus Christ through my profession in the workplace

Larry Kudlow (100,749 followers): CNBC Senior Contributor; AUTHOR

JFK and the Reagan Revolution

https://t.co/f8fWd0kzcU

Mike Suppa (27,679 followers): Guitarist / Producer/ International Recording Artist . Former guitarist for ALICE IN CHAINS bassist/ founding member Mike Starr. VH-1 personality

Donald Trump Jr. (979,881 followers): EVP of Development & Acquisitions Trump Organization and Boardroom Advisor on the Apprentice.

Dave (365 followers): Anti-neocon Conservative, America First!!

Fox Nation (279,453 followers): Join the community that believes in the American dream.

Jim Dalrymple II (13,217 followers): Journalist BuzzFeedNews. Covering protests, droughts, general mayhem. Also, travel TrippingWorld. jim.dalrympleatbuzzfeed.com

Momma Lady (95 followers): [No bio listed.]

Dennis Rodman (284,054 followers): NBA Hall of Famer. Just being me.

J L Falwell (25,600 followers): University President

Lucylu (2,852 followers): I love God, my family, my dogs, my country & my freedom. Almost forgot, I love wine too!

Ken Harford (141 followers): Email Consultant for 15 years, Independent Conservative

Mediaite (123,395): THE site for news, info and smart opinions about print, online and broadcast media. - http://t.co/cJa1sLdX

Bridget Hagy (131 followers): \m/~.~\m/ *** *** ROCKIN' MOM FOR PRESIDENT *** ***

ROCKIN' MOM FOR PRESIDENT Dallas Police Dept (230,684 followers): Official Twitter Account for the Dallas Police Department. THIS ACCT IS NOT MONITORED ON A 24 HOUR BASIS. FOR EMERGENCY CALL 9-1-1.

Phillygodfather.com (18,934 followers): Sports Handicapper Pro Gambler Pro Sports Bettor Sports Betting Sports Gambling Played in WSOP As seen NY Times, CBS FOX NBC ESPN I Love Muscle Cars Lou Dobbs (1,021,915 followers): Lou Dobbs Tonight, Fox Business Network, 7 & 11 pm IG: https://t.co/Mqnxd3lgtA

Hockey Girl (44 followers): I'd give it all up to be a roadie for the Foo Fighters

Bonfire Designs (5,503 followers): Firefighter, Police, Nurses, EMT Gifts Of Brotherhood For All Time For Everyone Who Believes In Dedication and Honor.

Pro Football HOF (147,547 followers): Our Mission: Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, Celebrate Excellence EVERYWHERE

Carol (34,234 followers): Lifetime Dem until Obama came along....he made me see RIGHT light! â¤ï¸ my #PresidentElectTrump PROUD to be followed by ERIC BOLLING & GeneralFlynn

Good Morning America (3,460,769 followers): On your TV and online every morning and in your Twitter feed all day and night. Tweets by JeffDLowe, THETonyMorrison, brett_levy, willganss and sswinkgma.

Kegger (125 followers): Springsteen/Seger 2016.

Patrick Palmer (1,404 followers): I am THE Computer Guy -- Accept no substitutions!

Tom Nocera (1,986 followers): Team lead: https://t.co/7oD5mpoYi7. Originator: https://t.co/Zywsqu4FUL Owner: https://t.co/obIwOG6PXT Supporter: realDonaldTrump

CNN Politics (1,164,709 followers): Political news, campaign stories and Washington coverage from CNN's political team.

Dave Weigel (247,557 followers): Covering politics for washingtonpost. Finishing book about progressive rock (W.W. Norton). daveweigelatgmail.com, REDACTED. (Avatar by damnyouregis)

Jenna Johnson (67,367 followers): Washington Post reporter covering Donald Trump.

HowardKurtz (163,080 followers): Media guy, Fox News host and commentator, author, ex-ink-stained wretch

WFAA-TV (378,673 followers): [No bio listed.]

Will D'angelo (368 followers): I can't be trusted with unsupervised social media access. I comment on trending topics and sometimes change my mind. don't be afraid to tell me why I should!

Eric Bolling (486,849 followers): FoxNews #TheFive #Cashinin ORDER Wake Up America https://t.co/4rwjfdidk3 https://t.co/jC4SsEj2yi or https://t.co/l7cB6xw2fM https://t.co/H7ihRXXMPV

NFIB (140,376 followers): America's leading small business association, promoting & protecting the right of our members to own, operate and grow their businesses.

Joel B. Pollak (27,050 followers): Writer, Lawyer, Husband, Dad. Breitbart California. Pro: Constitution, legal immigration, trade, military, Israel, rule of law. Drive safely. 1 Kings 20:11.

POLITICO (2,295,374 followers): Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

Wall Street Journal (12, 367,375 followers): Breaking news and features from the WSJ.



"@WhiteGenocideTM: @realDonaldTrump Poor Jeb. I could've sworn I saw him outside Trump Tower the other day! https://t.co/e5uLRubqla"

The Suspended/No Longer Active Accounts and Bots: WhiteGenocideTM: not_available Campaign_Trump: not_available

collegestump: not_available

daveandlouanns: not_available

davidkaifaith: not_available

dozziland: not_available

FriendlyPuh: not_available

grapecrushed: not_available

Kathlee08380944: not_available

LexingtonBobby: not_available

patrioticpepe: not_available

ray_aub: not_available

TheUSDesigns: not_available

TMoody: not_available

WesleyRickard: not_available

A complete list of users Trump has retweeted since he launched his presidential campaign. Including quote tweets, manual retweets, and regular retweets.



Sources: TrumpTwitterArchive.com, Twitter.com/@realdonaldtrump. Notes: Analyzed tweets date from June 1, 2015, the month when he announced his presidential campaign, to Dec. 15, 2016. A manual retweet is when you type in “RT” or, in Trump's case, a quotation mark before someone else’s tweet, instead of a “regular” retweet using the official retweet button.





