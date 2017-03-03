From Reddit To Trump's Twitter — In Less Than 24 Hours

Twenty hours. That's about how long it took for a picture to make its way from the depths of Reddit to the Twitter account of the president of the United States.

In response to reports that various members of Trump's campaign and transition team met with Russian officials during last year's election, the White House and areas of the pro-Trump internet are zeroing in on a photograph of New York Sen. Chuck Schumer posing with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The photo, they argue, is proof of hypocrisy on the part of Democrats who are calling for further investigations into Trump's Russia ties. This afternoon, the image was tweeted by President Trump with the caption: "We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!"

The image is an AP photograph from September 2003, which appeared in newspapers after Putin visited the first New York gas station of the Russian company Lukoil. However, before it was tweeted by Trump on Friday, the image gained popularity the previous night on Reddit and across the fringes of the conservative internet. And while it's not unusual for Trump to tweet from unconventional sources and odd corners of the web, rarely has there been a more clear-cut example of how a Trump tweet gets made.

Here's a brief timeline:

Late Thursday afternoon, Redditor willdogs posted the image of Schumer enjoying coffee and donuts with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The image was posted to r/The_Donald, the popular and active pro-Trump subreddit. Willdogs urged The_Donald to upvote the image to the top of Reddit.