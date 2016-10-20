Facebook Is Advising Trump Campaign On Trump TV

Before the third and final presidential debate, Donald Trump went live on Facebook in what may have been the first dry run of Trump TV. The broadcast was watched by nearly 9 million people as of this writing and came together, in part, thanks to help from Facebook.

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the social network has advised the Trump campaign on a number of content initiatives, including Facebook Live. The relationship with the Trump campaign is far from exclusive, though. The spokesperson said that Facebook's role in advising the Trump campaign is no different from its relationship with the Clinton campaign and that Facebook advises on how to effectively use Facebook for down ballot campaigns on both sides of the aisle.

Still, Facebook's neutral stance with the Trump campaign raises a question — one that's currently roiling decision makers from Silicon Valley boardrooms to Republican Party offices — about where institutions should draw the line when it comes to providing equal opportunities to parties and institutions that may have objectionable views.

Just this week, Silicon Valley executives and companies, including Facebook, have come under scrutiny for continuing to work with investor (and Facebook board member) Peter Thiel, a Trump supporter who spoke at the Republican convention and recently gave $1.25 million to Trump's campaign. In a leaked internal memo, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg defended Thiel, saying his company could not commit to diversity while also dissociating with Trump supporters.