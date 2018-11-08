Welcome To The Dystopia: People Are Arguing Whether This Trump Press Conference Video Is Doctored Or Not

The video, tweeted out by Paul Joseph Watson, an editor of the conspiracy site Infowars, purports to show that Acosta touched the aide as she tried to take a microphone away from Acosta.

@AlliemalCNN @Acosta "He never once touched her." That is a complete lie. He clearly did. Is whatever you're paid by CNN really worth making a total fool out of yourself for the world to see? https://t.co/vgDynDQWJf

The video clip was picked up and tweeted by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders as proof that Acosta "put his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job." But observers online quickly pointed out that the clip was allegedly doctored and that Watson might have changed the speed of Acosta's arm to "amp up the conflict."

This subtle edit of the Acosta video - his arm sped up ever so slightly, to amp up the conflict - now has thousands of retweets and hundreds of thousands of views. Video, once the end-all central validator, is becoming as vulnerable to politicized distortion as everything else https://t.co/rsYkn6u8pz

Watson, and Infowars, it should be clear, have been reckless before. Just today, Watson deleted a tweet alleging that the man who perpetrated this morning's mass shooting in California was "Middle Eastern" (reports suggest he was white)

"Fact is, Daily Wire put up a gif, I download a gif, zoomed in saved it again as an mt2 file - then converted it to an mp4," Watson said over direct message. "Digitally it's gonna look a tiny bit different after processing and zooming in, but I did not in any way deliberately 'speed up' or 'distort' the video. That's just horse shit."

Watson, however, categorically denies doctoring the video. He told BuzzFeed News that the video was "not edited - it's just zoomed in." He also explained that he took the original footage directly from a gif posted to the Twitter account of the website, The Daily Wire.

OK, I have been looking at this all morning - here's C-Span vs. the InfoWars clip from @PrisonPlanet that the White House tweeted. Any changes, if they did make them, would be incredibly minor - and possibly due to working across framerates and compressions https://t.co/4FasYDZv4a

On Twitter, Luke Bailey put the two videos side-by-side. The videos look mostly the same, though it's unclear if there is some subtle change to the speed. Bailey noted that differences in the video could be due to "working across framerates and compressions."

Watson's defense is an issue of semantics — that he altered the video but did not "doctor" it to show something that wasn't there. Unfortunately, establishing just how the video was changed is complicated. The original video file was created by Watson from a gif file that the Daily Wire tweeted. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the image was distorted by that process. More importantly, the process of converting videos to gifs often results in losing frames from the original video file (in the case of the Daily Wire gif, that means there's likely frames missing from the original CSPAN video it was made from).

It's all confusing. There's even an example in which all parties are mostly correct. Watson's clip is different than the CSPAN clip because it was taken from a gif and thus missing frames, which could cause the Acosta movement to look faster than it actually was. In that case, one can argue that the video was made faster. If that's the case, there's also an argument that Watson is telling the truth — he didn't personally speed up the video, he just took a clip that was missing frames.

To sum it up: A historically unreliable narrator who works for a conspiracy website tweets out a video in order to show alleged bad behavior on the part of a journalist. The clip goes viral. The White House picks up and disseminates that video and uses it as proof to ban the journalist from reporting at the White House. Outraged journalists decry the White House's use of a video taken from a historically unreliable narrator. Then, users attempt to debunk the video as "actual fake news." Others, unclear if the video is fake, urge caution, suggesting the media may be jumping the gun. An argument breaks out over the intricate technical details of doctoring a clip.

The entire ordeal is a near perfect example of a scenario disinformation experts have predicted and warned of, where the very threat of video manipulation can lead to a blurring of reality. "These technological underpinnings [of AI and photoshop, and editing programs lead] to the increasing erosion of trust,” computational propaganda researcher Renee DiResta told BuzzFeed News in early 2018. “It makes it possible to cast aspersions on whether videos — or advocacy for that matter — are real.”

This isn't the first example of this phenomenon, but it might be the trickiest. In 2017, Donald Trump cited the video editing technology to belatedly cast doubt on the Access Hollywood tape (that he originally apologized for). "You don't need to create the fake video for this tech to have a serious impact," DiResta said of the phenomenon. "You just point to the fact that the tech exists and you can impugn the integrity of the stuff that’s real.”

Which is where we stand almost 24 hours after the initial press conference. On the far-right, the clip is an example of media malfeasance and knee-jerk reactions. On the left and in the press, it's an example of a shameless administration and its propaganda organs trying to create an alternate reality. There's no agreement and plenty of confusion. Perhaps, some argue, this is all just a distraction from the real concern, which is the Trump White House's flagrant destruction of crucial norms. The truth is muddied and the clip and its attendant controversy become the latest chapter 'choose your own reality' crisis story. Welcome to the dystopia.















