People Frustrated At Possible Abortion Rights Rollbacks Are Finding Hope On Instagram

This week, our bodies once again became a battleground, rather than a sacred place. And this country, previously a beacon of hope for generations, threatens to take a step backward with the leaking of a draft opinion by the Supreme Court conservative justices in favor of ending Roe v. Wade — which, if it is the court's final decision, would put the US in line with only three other democratic countries that have tightened their grip on abortion laws in the last 30 years.

Yet in the face of this radical change, people are uniting to defend reproductive rights online. As we scroll the feed between Met Gala pics and abortion rights tweets, social media platforms are being used as an educational tool and a safe space for people affected by this potential ruling to find solace and comfort.

Many activists and nonprofit organizations have been preparing for this moment since December, when the Supreme Court heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health — a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. Seeing Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok as direct channels to serve audiences, activists on both a national and local level are working together to produce and distribute content using strategies not unlike those found in social media branding campaigns. Think easily shareable content — bright fonts with clever illustrations and accessible infographics.