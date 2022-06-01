These 7 Photographers Told Us How The Landscape Is Changing, One Image At A Time

Jessica says photography has become more accessible than before, and the equipment that is considered professional has widened.

“Campaigns are being shot on iPhones now, which was unheard of 10 years ago. This change allows for a more intimate window into the lives of people around the world.

“But as the digital age is continually expanding, I find that there is also a longing for the processes of the past. Film and Super 8 video have resurfaced, and younger generations are discovering the world of analog. It seems that every generation romanticizes nostalgia, and that nostalgia has definitely influenced my work as well. I primarily photograph families and couples now, and I capture a majority of these moments on film.

“When I was in school, I shied away from the genre of family and wedding photography, as I thought preference in art school was always around fine art. However, I gradually started to rely less on perceived expectation, and found that capturing couples and families in these intimate moments ignited my passion for photography. My photographs serve as memories to my subjects, and now they’re able to share them digitally to their friends and families worldwide.”

