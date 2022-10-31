Mia Goth, channeling the wide-eyed, rhapsodic nerviness of classic horror queens like Sissy Spacek or Shelley Duvall, plays dual roles in X as both final girl Maxine and her terrorizer, whose backstory is illuminated in West’s 2022 prequel film Pearl. In Pearl, we learn that it’s actually Pearl who owns the house, not Howard.

Pearl has spent her entire life in that house, once ruled by her strict German mother, Ruth, who would be a caricature were Tandi Wright’s performance not so sympathetic. Set during the 1918 flu pandemic, Pearl shows the younger woman (Mia Goth) taking care of her near-comatose father, only leaving the farm to fetch his medicine and sneak into the local cinema. (These films feature star-making performances from Goth, who flexes her versatility with two fully realized and distinct characters; she also served as a cowriter and executive producer for Pearl.) She is already married to Howard, but he has enlisted in WWI despite her protests. Both Ruth and Pearl are openly miserable, lonely, and resent having been abandoned by their husbands — but there is no shared sentiment between them. Ruth does not merely want Pearl to mature: She wants Pearl to take on the same adulthood Ruth has, one marked by unending domestic responsibility, martyrdom, and quiet despair. In the same way Pearl will resent the actors of X, Ruth seethes over her daughter’s naivete and still-glimmering hope for the future.

X reveals that Maxine is the daughter of a Christian fundamentalist whose preaching Pearl and Howard watched on television. In Maxine, we see the realization of Pearl’s dreams to abscond from a conservative home in pursuit of fame. Maxine is not just attractive and sexually desirable — she’s able to express her own sexual desires without rejection. Her arrival disrupts Pearl’s self-contained world, forcing Pearl to confront her dissatisfaction with the life she never wanted. Goth is almost, but not quite, unrecognizable as the elderly Pearl under six hours of makeup and practical effects, reminding us that Maxine’s youth and beauty are ephemeral.

The flecks of jealousy, lust, and despair we see in X’s Pearl are rendered fully in the prequel: Pearl threatens her conventionally pretty and upwardly mobile sister-in-law, brings herself to orgasm while grinding on a scarecrow, and secretly dances in Ruth’s Edwardian dresses (Psycho allusion intentional). We also see her early aptitude for brutal violence. Pearl commits many minor acts of sadism, but it’s her theft of an alligator egg that feels most symbolic of what’s to come. Pearl brings the egg back to the farmhouse but she has no plans to hatch and raise the gator herself. Instead, she crushes the egg with a smile, a clear rejection of motherhood, the vulnerable, and the young. It’s fitting that Pearl’s first victims are her mother, bohemian lover, and father, a Freudian trilogy who represent barriers to her freedom. Pearl is not an unfeeling sociopath; rather, she has too much feeling. Much like in her beloved movie musicals, where protagonists are so overcome by emotion they have to dance, when Pearl boils over, she has to kill.

As she claims her final victim, we see that Pearl will never leave her farmhouse. She has accepted that the home is her true birthright now that her dreams of stardom have been crushed. She serves moldy food to corpses dressed in their Sunday best, constructing a funhouse version of the tidy home her mother once ran. The home now reflects how Pearl always felt about it: a decrepit, rotting torture den. She has tied herself to her prison, but has not taken on her mother’s penchant for suffering in silence.