16 Books Out In Paperback This Month You Need To Preorder

Alex has sacrificed everything — his marriage, his relationships with his kids, and his reputation in his professional field — studying and manipulating genetics of his superalgae, in order to help fight climate change, even though some don’t believe it’s possible and he’s wasting his time. When he finally gets the opportunity to complete his research, he jumps at the chance, but his new lab is on Parallaxis, the luxury residential space station. But once he arrives on the station, he realizes it’s not quite what he was told it would be. Meanwhile, on Earth, his family struggles with severe storms and a deteriorating atmosphere, trying to get through the days while missing their husband and father and wishing they could join him. This all-too-real sci-fi novel is about taking risks for the people you love the most. —C.G.

Order on Amazon or Bookshop