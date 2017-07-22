BuzzFeed News

"Wonder Woman 2" Is Officially Happening

*sobs uncontrollably*

By Casey Rackham

Posted on July 22, 2017, at 3:32 p.m. ET

Everyone pick up their favorite sword/rope/shield/bow and arrow because Wonder Woman 2 is officially confirmed.

Warner Bros.
Frazer Harrison / Getty

Warner Bros. made the all-but-inevitable announcement on Saturday, July 22 during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and, basically, this is the best news I've heard all year.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros. didn't reveal any more information — like, ya know, if Patty Jenkins is coming back to direct.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But, not to leave us hanging, the studio did announce its upcoming films: Flashpoint, Suicide Squad 2, Justice League Dark, The Batman, Shazam!, Green Lantern Corps, and Batgirl.

Warner Bros.
Warner Bros.

Basically, we should all be pretty excited for what WB has in store for us.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com
