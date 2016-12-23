BuzzFeed News

Yes, Avril Lavigne Just Called Out Mark Zuckerberg For Making Fun Of Nickelback

"#SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums."

By Casey Rackham

Posted on December 23, 2016, at 12:12 p.m. ET

Wow. You guys, Avril Lavigne is not happy with Mark Zuckerberg.

Like, not happy at all.

Basically, the CEO of Facebook made fun of Nickelback in a new video posted to his page, and Lavigne — who is separated from the band's frontman, Chad Kroeger — called him out for it.

In the video, which is about an artificial intelligence system named "Jarvis," Zuckerberg sets up a classic Nickelback joke by asking his AI to "play us some good Nickelback songs."

To which Morgan Freeman's Jarvis voice says, "I'm sorry, Mark. I'm afraid I can't do that. There are no good Nickelback songs."

Presumably after Zuckerberg patted himself on his back for that ~sick~ burn, Lavigne took to Twitter to tell him that he "may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying."

Dear @facebook,
Avril Lavigne @AvrilLavigne

Dear @facebook,

And while some people were supportive of her tweet...

@AvrilLavigne I agree with you 100%. Jealousy is all it is. Can't wait for the next tour.
Josh Innes @JoshInnesRadio

@AvrilLavigne I agree with you 100%. Jealousy is all it is. Can't wait for the next tour.

...other people on Twitter were not so kind.

.@AvrilLavigne [set to the beat of Girlfriend] 🎶 HEY, HEY, YOU, YOU, I DON'T LIKE YOUR HOT TAKE 🎶
Erick Fernandez @ErickFernandez

.@AvrilLavigne [set to the beat of Girlfriend] 🎶 HEY, HEY, YOU, YOU, I DON'T LIKE YOUR HOT TAKE 🎶

@AvrilLavigne @Nickelback
velvet goldmine @beautifulson

@AvrilLavigne @Nickelback

I really thought I saw it all in 2016. And then @AvrilLavigne released a statement because Mark Zuckerberg made a… https://t.co/OzXVNUbvK4
Bobby Caruso @BobbysByline

I really thought I saw it all in 2016. And then @AvrilLavigne released a statement because Mark Zuckerberg made a… https://t.co/OzXVNUbvK4

Apparently 2016 is not the year that Nickelback jokes will end.

ABC
