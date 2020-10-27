It’s Basically Too Late To Vote By Mail Now

In many states, Tuesday was the last recommended day by which to drop your ballot in a mailbox. From now, voters are being encouraged to leave them in official drop boxes or vote in-person.

George Frey / Getty Images Utah County Election workers unload ballots that were picked up at a United States Postal Service office on Oct. 26, 2020, in Provo, Utah.

Today is exactly one week before Election Day on Nov. 3, which in many states means it is the deadline by which the US Postal Service has recommended that voters put their ballots in the mail. As a result, everyone from former US attorney general Eric Holder to John Legend is urging people not to vote by mail after today. That advice, however, can be somewhat confusing. In some states, such as Massachusetts, the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot hasn’t even passed yet, while in others like New York, votes postmarked as late as Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10 are supposed to be counted. (The secretary of state in New York still suggests dropping your ballot in the mail by today.) Postal workers say they will be checking home mailboxes for ballots to pick up and deliver throughout the next week, according to two such workers who spoke to BuzzFeed News after receiving those instructions from their superiors. But with the USPS reporting mail delays in some regions, and the Supreme Court ruling Monday that Wisconsin ballots arriving after Election Day won’t be counted due to that state’s laws, voting advocates and officials are now urging people to prioritize using an official drop box or to bring their mail ballots to the polls to vote provisionally in person on Election Day. “We are too close to Election Day, and the right to vote is too important, to rely on the Postal Service to deliver absentee ballots on time,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on Tuesday. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also tweeted Tuesday that it is "too late to put your ballot in the regular mail” and suggested that people now use drop boxes. Bob Shrum, who directs the Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California, said many voters are already finding alternative ways to get their ballot in, concerned about postal delays. “I think people are worried, especially after the Kavanaugh decision, which upheld a rule in Wisconsin that ballots had to be received by the close of polls on Election Day. So people are saying, OK, I’m going to worry about what the courts might do, so I’m going to walk my ballot to a drop box or into a polling place.”

John Moore / Getty Images USPS letter carrier Dawnya Allred sorts mail, including yellow mail-in ballots, for delivery to a residential neighborhood on Oct. 8 in Phoenix.

The rules for voting by mail are different in every state, which makes blanket advice difficult. “It does vary state by state and sometimes the courts have intervened in this election cycle to change certain deadlines,” said Trey Hood, a political science professor at the University of Georgia. “It’s really contingent on the voter to do a little checking and figure out what’s what in their state.” “There are states where the postmark is what matters,” said John Fortier, director of governmental studies at the Bipartisan Policy Center. “It varies … If you need to get it in by three days, you may still want to think, Oh, that’s 10 days, it’s more likely it will get there. But it still might be pushing it."